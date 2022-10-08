4 very different drinks made with Coca-Cola

– Reading time: 1 minute –

In general, when we think of blends for alcoholic beverages, citrus fruits, tonic water and energy drinks are the first things that come to mind, right? However, Coca-Cola completely changes the scenario, as it is one of the few soft drinks that has several delicious drinks. In fact, some of them have already become classics among the thousands of bars around the world. Want to know what they are? Check now the best cocktails with coke.

Paralyzer Vodka

It may sound strange, but this concoction takes milk, coffee liqueur, vodka and Coke, in a mouthwatering creamy cocktail. It’s the perfect drink for those days that ask for a little more freshness.

Jack and Coke

This is a classic and stands out for being one of the easiest cocktails to make. The mixture of Cola-Cola with Jack Daniel’s is enough to make a delicious drink with a lot of personality. If you prefer, you can still add a slice of lemon or other citrus fruit to cut some of the sweetness out of the mixture.

In addition, the portion of each of the drinks is up to personal taste, as balance may not be what everyone is looking for.

Dracula’s Kiss (Dracula’s Kiss)

If there’s a drink with a Halloween name and face, it’s definitely Dracula’s Kiss. A little grenadine, black cherry vodka and some maraschino cherries mixed with Coca-Cola give the drink a very sweet and super fruity touch, in addition to a reddish tone that justifies its name. In some countries where the cherry coke version is sold, the drink can be even more distinctive.

Lounge Lizard

According to bartenders, this drink is the perfection of rum with Coca-Cola. After all, the ingredients are practically the same, but this version uses amaretto (Italian almond-flavored liqueur) and dark rum. Because of this, it brings an explosion of flavors that surprises anyone.

