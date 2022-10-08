5 movies that just arrived on Netflix

Everyone knows that reaching a consensus on what to see indoors is quite complicated. To escape the beef, the families fill every room with a screen and each member stays there with their little TV, unfortunately, separate from the rest of the clan. But we defend unity, bonding and sharing moments in front of the television and we believe that watching movies is a good way to enjoy quality time together. In this list, some powerful movies to watch at your house with your parents and siblings, of course, as long as there are no children, because some of the following movies have scenes of violence and are not recommended for children under 12. Highlights for “Athena”, 2022, by Romain Gavras; “Broad Peak” by Leszek Dawid; and 2019’s “Queen & Slim” by Melina Matsoukas. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Athena (2022), Romain Gavras K. Kourtrajme / Netflix A young man of Arab origin from the Athena ghetto in France dies under unknown circumstances. Believing him to have been killed by police, three brothers lead their community’s revolt against the authorities seeking revenge. As her older brother, Abdel, who is in the military, struggles to calm rising tensions, the situation escalates and Athena is besieged. A civil war against police begins and the brothers are at the center of it.

Broad Peak (2022), Leszek Dawid Piotr Litwic / East Studio In 1988, Maciej Berbeka makes his first winter climb of Broad Peak, one of the highest mountains in the world, located in Austria. During the mission, he narrowly escapes death. Andrzej Zawada is the leader of the expedition and considers it a success. Now back in Poland, Maciej can’t help but think he’s only reached Rocky Summit, which is 23 centimeters lower than the actual peak and located just an hour away. 25 years later, he decides to finish what he started.

Queen & Slim (2019), Melina Matsoukas Publicity / Universal Pictures Queen is a criminal defense attorney and Slim is a salesman. The two go on a first date and immediately hit it off. Until the situation takes an unexpected turn, when they are approached by a police car in traffic. During the interrogation, the agent tries to arrest Slim with aggression and truculence. In self-defense, he ends up killing the policeman. But, of course, who will believe a black man’s version? He and Queen decide to run away. As they are pursued, Queen and Slim form an intense bond. Meanwhile, the video of the approach goes viral. Queen and Slim become symbols of the terror, pain and trauma of victims and loved ones of police violence.

Ophelia (2018), Claire McCarthy Bobker / Kruger Films A film that reimagines “Hamlet” from the point of view of Ophelia, an ordinary girl whose intelligence and courage charm Queen Gertrude of Denmark. As the queen’s favorite lady-in-waiting, Ophelia guards the secrets kept within the walls of Elsinore Castle, including her own forbidden relationship with Prince Hamlet. When the kingdom undergoes a sudden change of leadership, Ofelia realizes she may have to choose between true love and life itself.