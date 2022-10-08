7 best movies and series of October for those who enjoy business and entrepreneurship – Small Business Big Business

+



October is the month in which Halloween is celebrated, and the old horror movie marathons on television gave way to releases focused on the theme on streaming platforms. But if you’re around here, you must be interested in entrepreneurship and business, right?

Don’t worry: we’ve gathered 7 productions without skeletons or cobwebs, which arrive on Brazilian streaming platforms this month. All full of stories of overcoming and success stories to serve as inspiration:

“Brazil 2002: Behind the scenes of Penta” – Netflix

To get into the mood for the Qatar World Cup, how about remembering the determination and determination that took Brazil to the top of the podium in 2002? Netflix has released the original documentary that shows the backstage of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 World Cup, with never-before-seen footage and interviews with players who were part of the champion team, such as Cafu, Ronaldo Fenômeno and Roberto Carlos. The production also interviewed rivals such as Oliver Kahn (Germany goalkeeper and captain) and David Beckham (England captain).

“Harriet” – Netflix

(Photo: Publicity)

The film tells the true story of Harriet Tubman, a political activist who, during the American Civil War, helped hundreds of slaves to flee the South of the United States, shortly after she managed to escape slavery herself, in 1849. Actress Cynthia Erivo, The film’s protagonist was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

“Angelyne – Behind the Hollywood Icon” – Globoplay

Based on a Hollywood Reporter article, the series introduces Angelyne (Emmy Rossum), a 1980s Los Angeles superstar who was a forerunner of the fame-for-fame trend we see today. Actress, singer, model and fashion icon, Angelyne really became known after plastering billboards all over the city promoting herself. In pursuit of success, she did everything to achieve her goals and took charge of her career’s marketing strategies.

know more

“Big Shot: Elite Coach” – Disney+

Marvyn Korn is a brilliant but very temperamental basketball coach. When he loses his job at the university, he gets a new job as a physical education teacher at an all-girls school. He has a mission to take the varsity team to the top of the basketball league, but for that he will need to learn from the students to be a better, more empathetic and vulnerable person. Premiere scheduled for October 12.

“The King of TV” – Star+

The series follows the life and career of presenter and businessman Silvio Santos in eight episodes, from his childhood in Rio de Janeiro, his performance as a street trader, to his rise and fame as one of the greatest communicators in Brazil, owner of his own station. . Premiere scheduled for October 19.

“Runaway CEO: The Carlos Ghosn Story” – Netflix

Carlos Ghosn (Photo: Reproduction/Netflix)

This true-crime documentary examines the strange case of Carlos Ghosn, a successful businessman turned international fugitive. Born in Brazil, the executive commanded the Renault-Nissan alliance and was arrested in November 2018, accused of omitting part of his income and misuse of funds from automakers. In late 2019, he decided to escape house arrest in Japan, in a scheme that looks like something out of a movie. The premiere date is October 26th.

“Louis Armstrong: Black & Blues” – Apple TV+

Louis Armstrong (Photo: Playback/Apple TV+)

The film provides an overview of the musician’s life and legacy as the father of jazz, the first pop star and the cultural representative of the United States. Even with millions of fans around the world, he was criticized for doing little for the civil rights movement. With support from the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, filmmakers have exclusive access to previously unseen and valuable material, including hundreds of hours of footage, footage, photos, diaries and a lifetime of everyday things that will be used in the first significant documentary dedicated to your life. Premiere scheduled for October 28.

Want access to exclusive PEGN content? Just click here and sign!