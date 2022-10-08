In 2022, many movies complete ten years of release. They are long films that have become classics over time and that even today deserve to be played.

Among them, it is worth highlighting two sagas that have established themselves as darlings: Hunger Games, whose book saga is one of Amazon’s best sellers and whose first film debuted over US$ 211.8 million (more than R$ 1 billion) in just one weekend; and The Avengerswhich brings together a team of stars giving life to the main superheroes of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Other features that stand out are Clash of Titans 2O spin off The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and Breaking Dawn Part 2the last film of the saga Twilightwhich tells the story of young Bella Swan who falls in love with century-old vampire Edward Cullen.

In addition to these titles, some animations are also on our list. But with so many options, it’s even difficult to choose what to watch, isn’t it? With that in mind, the Canaltech separated 7 movies that turn 10 in 2022 and deserve to be watched again.

7. The Perfect Choice

Anyone who likes comedy will certainly like to see or review this feature by Jason Moore. In the plot, we meet Beca, an aspiring DJ who is far from the most popular girl in school.

When she arrives at college, she comes across the Barden Bellas group, who invite her to participate in the Regional Music Championships. Initially, Beca refuses the proposal, but gradually gives in and joins the group.

Tagged as a mix of glee and Maid of Honor Mission, The perfect choice It was the first feature in a successful trilogy. The film received an 81% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and features Anna Kendrick (A Little Favor) and Rebel Wilson (the cheaters) in the list.

you can watch The perfect choice on Globoplay.

6. The Perks of Being Invisible

Another movie that turns 10 in 2022 is The advantages of being invisible, regarded by many as a movie classic. Directed by Michael Brook, the feature is based on the book of the same name by Stephen Chbosky and features Emma Watson, Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman in the cast.

The plot revolves around Charlie, a clumsy and sad young man who finds it difficult to make friends at his new school. His life changes, however, when he meets Patrick and Sam and starts hanging out with them. With several complex problems and traumas, Charlie is gradually opening up to new friends, maturing and taking steps towards personal happiness.

With a powerful text, the feature addresses issues such as friendship, suicide and depression, so it’s important to pay attention to whether these themes are a trigger for you.

watch The Advantages of Being Invisible on Netflix.

5. Wreck it Ralph

Leaving dramas and going to animations, it’s time for this feature that is turning 10 in 2022. The plot of Wreck it Ralph tells the story of Ralph, a villain from the game “Fix it Felix Jr” who wants to show that, even though he is the antagonist of the game, he is actually pretty good. Also, he wants to prove his worth to Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer) and the other inhabitants of the game, who never invite him to parties or treat him with affection.

Determined to change this situation, he creates a plan and promises that he will return with a medal on his chest. It turns out that, while trying to complete such a mission, he unleashes a moral enemy that jeopardizes every game in the arcade. Now he needs to turn this situation around before it’s too late.

successful among the public, Wreck it Ralph it also won critical acclaim and received 87% approval. It is worth remembering that in the plot it is possible to see villains from other games, such as Bowser (super Mario), Dr. Wily (mega man), Ghost (Pac Man), Zangief (Street Fighter), Doctor Eggman (Sonic the Hedgehog), between others.

watch Wreck it Ralph on Disney+.

4. Shadows of the Night

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp and Eva Green, Night shadows tells the story of Barnabas, a vampire who spent the last 150 years locked in his coffin after being betrayed by the witch Angelique Bouchard. When he finally awakens—two centuries later—he finds his estates in ruins and few relatives alive.

In addition to Depp and Green, the film also features Michelle Pfeiffer, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jackie Earle Haley, Helena Bohan Carter, among others. It is worth remembering that this is not the first partnership between the Hollywood actor and the director: they have already worked together on Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd and The fantastic chocolate factory.

watch the Night shadows on Apple TV, Globoplay, Microsoft, Prime Video.

3. The Amazing Spider-Man

It’s time for one of the most famous movies of our time. It’s no surprise to see the Friend of the Neighborhood films being very successful, but this one from 2012 was the first one starring Andrew Garfield, and the actor’s casting divided opinions. At the time, many fans were still attached to Tobey Maguire.

In the plot, we follow the young and shy Peter Parker, who lives with his uncles May (Sally Field) and Ben (Martin Sheen) after his parents left him. One day, he finds a mysterious suitcase left by his father, which makes him visit Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) at Oscorp and come across the villain Lizard. From then on, Parker will have to make important decisions that could alter his life.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film is just over two hours long and also features Emma Stone (Cruella), Campbell Scott (Everything for love) and Embeth Davidtz (Matilda).

you can watch The spectacular Spider Man on Netflix, Disney+, Globoplay and HBO Max.

2. The Hunger Games

Leaving from one success to another, in 2012 it premiered in theaters Hunger Games, the first film in a saga based on the book of the same name by Suzanne Collins. Despite being three books, the cinematographic adaptation won four features, the first being directed by Gary Ross and the others by Francis Lawrence.

The plot depicts a population that is controlled by a totalitarian government, which promotes a deadly competition between the 12 districts every year. To save her younger sister from this battle, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteers to represent her district, defying the dominant system and the strength of opponents.

With 84% of positive evaluation from specialized critics, Hunger Games established itself as one of the most successful franchises today. The other features also had good evaluation and public acceptance.

watch Hunger Games on HBO Max and Apple TV.

1. The Avengers

Can you imagine joining Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in a meeting of heroes? That’s what we see in the first movie of The Avengers.

In the plot, Loki – the brother of Thor – returns to Earth sent by an alien race that promises to dominate humans. With the promise that he will be the new leader, Loki steals the Cosmic Cube from within the S.H.I.E.L.D. facility and, with it, acquires powers.

Trying to stop him. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) summons the greatest heroes of all time, but who had never worked together. They are: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk and the Black Widow. Although this seems like a good idea and the only possible solution to the case, it won’t be so easy to deal with everyone’s ego.

Box office success, The Avengers it was the first film in a series of four feature films. The last, Avengers: Endgamewas released in 2019.

watch The Avengers on Disney+.