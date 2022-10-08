Acer store has two powerful notebooks with 25% super cashback – Tudo em Tecnologia

The official Acer Store has a mega promotion this Friday (7). For a limited time, you take 2 notebooks with high performance configurations where you pay R$ 8264 in up to 24 interest-free installments and earn 25% cashback paying with AME Digital.

Speaking of features, the Acer Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch LED panel with FHD resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 200 nits brightness. The laptop also features stereo speakers and comes out of the box with the latest Windows 11 out of the box.

In hardware, the company added a Ryzen 7-4800H processor combined with a GTX 1650 graphics card and 8GB of RAM. In addition, it has a 512GB SSD, backlit keyboard and an integrated webcam.

As for the Acer Aspire 5 Notebook, it has a 15.6-inch FHD screen with good front-end use. There’s also a Ryzen 7-5700U chipset up to 4.3GHz, 2GB GDDR5 Radeon RX640 graphics card and 8GB of RAM. In addition, it comes out of the box with Windows 11 and has an integrated webcam.

