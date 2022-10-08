Actress Anna Kendrick reveals that she was psychologically abused by her boyfriend and that she used her experience in a new film – Monet

+



Actress Anna Kendrick (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Anna Kendrick has revealed that she was psychologically abused by a boyfriend. The 37-year-old celebrity told People magazine how the traumatic relationship she experienced contributed to her work on the drama ‘Alice, Darling’. The feature directed by filmmaker Mary Nighy is on the eve of its release at the Toronto International Film Festival, but its release date on the commercial circuit has not yet been announced.

‘Alice, Darling’ sees Kendrick as a woman in an abusive relationship who is persuaded to walk away from her boyfriend by her close friends. However, the estrangement is not well-received by his partner.

Actress Anna Kendrick in Alice, Darling (Photo: Playback)

“I was coming out of a personal experience of emotional and psychological abuse,” Kendrick recalled of his first script reading of the film. “I think my agent sent me the script because he knew everything I was going through. He kind of said, ‘this here speaks a little bit to the things you’ve been telling me’”.

“It struck me as very ironic that I had seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships and couldn’t understand what was happening to me. It kind of led me to trivialize and downplay what was happening to me, because I thought, ‘well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it wouldn’t be like this.

Actress Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect (2012)

Kendrick was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for her performance in ‘Up in the Air’ (2009), but continues to be remembered mainly for her work in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films. She did not expose the identity of the abusive boyfriend.

The actress added: “I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself. So when that person told me that I had a distorted perception of reality and that everything you think is happening isn’t happening, their life gets pretty messed up. Ultimately, I found myself realizing that everything I thought was happening was actually happening. So I had this opportunity to feel and recover that a lot of people don’t have.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kendrick said that “what happened in the relationship” was “the hardest thing” of her adult life.

“My body still believes it’s my fault. So even with my leap of faith, leaving that relationship knowing I wasn’t crazy, it’s amazing that my recovery has been so challenging.”

Anna Kendrick (Photo: Getty Images)

She closed on the topic talking about her first conversation with the director of ‘Alice, Darling’: “Usually I just read good scripts and I like the people involved and I go there to make the film. And I found myself very surprised this time to have received this script at this exact moment in my life. In fact, he remembers the first meeting with Mary Nighy, the director, where I told him what I was going through. I told her, ‘this happened very recently, so recently that if we were going to shoot in a month I probably shouldn’t do it’. But it was many, many months later. So I didn’t find myself in a trauma position. But yeah, it was definitely a unique experience.”