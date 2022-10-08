Ads will be on users’ feed and profile within Instagram

This week, Instagram announced that it will start showing more ads to users. These ads must appear on people’s profiles and in their updates feed.

According to information released on Tuesday (4), Meta made this revelation after reporting that it lost revenue in July.

The data on the use of more ads came to light on the platform’s official blog. New ad areas are already being explored by Meta and should become even more popular soon.

Instagram now also has new creative tools for businesses to advertise on the platform.

The update was described as “an easier way to create, tell your story and grow your business”.

Ads will be in new areas within Instagram

According to what was released by Meta itself, the ads will compose new areas of the Instagram. Among them is the “Explore” tab. Now users will see ads in the middle of the posts that appear there.

“We’re also starting to test profile feed ads for public adult profiles, which is the feed experience people can scroll through after visiting another account’s profile and tapping on a post.” .

The objective is to give more possibilities and visibility to companies that accept to advertise through the social network. In addition, some qualified influencers in the US will earn extra revenue from ads on their own profiles.

New template for social media ads

Finally, the Instagram must have a type of carousel that will display several ads in sequence. However, the tool can also help users with close affinities to find each other through interest behavior in advertisements.

“When a person expresses commercial intent by engaging with an ad, we deliver more ads from other companies that may be of interest to them, powered by machine learning technology.”