After all, why isn’t it worth swapping the old iPhone for the iPhone 14?

A pioneer in the development of smartphones, Apple managed to be recognized worldwide and conquer true fans. Therefore, it is not uncommon to see someone following all the news to stay updated. From new models to operating system updates, improvements are periodically announced that promote the usability of devices, especially the iPhone.

Reasons why you shouldn’t get an iPhone 14

Experience with iOS

If you have a version that is less than 5 years old, you have the opportunity to enjoy all the features available in the iOS 16 update. Therefore, it may not be worth it to purchase a product that is practically the same as the previous one.

very high prices

Despite the brand being known for high prices, the iPhone 14 is being sold from R$7,599. Those who have recent versions such as iPhones 12 or 13 can also enjoy the most sophisticated tools.

5G doesn’t have as many benefits

Even offering connectivity 5G, this functionality will not be very useful, given that coverage in several regions of Brazil is unsatisfactory. Even if you buy a chip, the connection will face instability.

The storage issue

Buying an Apple phone just to have more memory space doesn’t make sense, as the brand’s official store offers an iCloud expansion for just R$3.50 for the 50GB plans.

For those who value accessories

MagSafe is a mechanism that connects other Apple devices by proximity, such as headsets, computers and smart watches. Present in the editions that were released from the iPhone 12 onwards, it should not be considered a recent function.

Previous cameras remain efficient

One of the strengths of iPhone is the camera and the changes were even significant, 38% more capture in low light environments and greater focusing ability. However, as mentioned, earlier versions remain efficient.

The experience is similar

Comparing old iPhones and the latest release, there doesn’t seem to be that much of a difference, especially when it comes to the final experience. the iPhone 14 was equipped with the same processor, receiving only an improved chip, A16 Bionic.

What if the battery is bad?

It is up to the consumer to ask himself about the cost-benefit involved in buying a device that exceeds 7 thousand reais, as an original battery costs around R$ 500.

Wait for iPhone 15

Unlike the iPhone 14, which did not even show major changes in terms of design, the 15th generation promises to expand the hardware and software.