After Plan for Russia and Ukraine, Now Elon Musk Offers Proposal to Resolve Tensions Between China and Taiwan | World

Billionaire Elon Musk, days after talking about a possible deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war that has drawn criticism, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taipei to Beijing.

“My recommendation would be to find a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, it probably wouldn’t make everyone happy,” Musk, the world’s richest person, told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday. . Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about China, where his electric car company, Tesla, operates a large factory.

Beijing considers Taiwan, which has a democratic government, as one of its provinces, and has long promised to bring Taiwan under its control, and has not ruled out using force to do so. Taiwan’s government strongly opposes China’s claims to sovereignty, and says only the island’s 23 million people can decide its future.

“And it’s possible, and I think probably, in fact, they could have a softer deal than Hong Kong,” Musk told the paper.

The Shanghai factory accounted for about half of Tesla’s global deliveries last year. Musk also said China sought assurances that he would not offer his SpaceX rocket company’s Starlink internet service in the country.

Musk said he considers the conflict over Taiwan inevitable and warned of its potential impact not only for Tesla but also for iPhone maker Apple Inc. and for the economy as a whole. The interview did not detail these observations.

Earlier this week, Musk proposed that Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, and that new referendums be held under UN auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, with Ukraine agreeing to neutrality.