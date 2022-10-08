After request denied, Spaniard returns to bar with chainsaw for revenge

A bar customer was denied a beer order and decided to return to the establishment with a chainsaw to exact revenge. The owners of the bar Atalaya, in Pontevedra, Spain, claim that the offender owed a debt to the establishment.

According to the website La Vanguardia, it all started a few days before the incident, when the alleged assailant went to the bar in an evident state of intoxication and left several drinks without paying for it. So, the owners of the place decided to forbid the boy from entering and asked him not to go back there for at least a few days.

However, two days later, the man paid the 15 euros he owed the bar and asked the waiter for another beer. What he didn’t expect was for the employee to deny it to avoid reliving a default situation.

Annoyed that he hadn’t received his beer, the man left the bar and then returned with a chainsaw running, threatening the owners of the place. The situation left employees and customers in shock.

The quick action of a customer who knew the alleged attacker, because he worked with him, managed to avoid any incident by turning off the chainsaw. Meanwhile, a waiter closed the place.

The owners did not file a complaint. When Spain’s national police arrived, the client was no longer there, but agents were still able to identify him.

Now, authorities are studying the case as a “minor threat” because the facility’s owners have not filed a complaint.