Airline bans use of AirTags in luggage and causes controversy

Anyone who wants to fly with Lufthansa with an AirTag, Apple’s tracker, activated in their luggage could soon face a problem. The airline is banning the use of the item in travel bags.

Lufthansa bans AirTag

For those unfamiliar, Apple’s AirTags are an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Just attach them to an item and you can track its location via your iPhone. While this was probably not the main initial intention, they have become super popular for checked bags when traveling.

We did a test with the device and you can check it out in our post: Is using Apple AirTag to track checked luggage worth it? We took the test!

AirTags can be very useful for tracking luggage in the chaos of airports or on longer journeys, tracking where bags are at any given time. It also makes it easy to find lost luggage.

Lufthansa argues that baggage trackers fall under the category of handheld electronic devices and are therefore subject to the dangerous goods regulations issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The company also claims that the broadcast function needs to be turned off during the flight when in checked baggage, as is necessary for cell phones, laptops, etc.

So you can even leave an AirTag in your bag, but it just won’t be able to transmit, which obviously makes it useless.

So far, no other major airline has issued a similar ban, and international aviation authorities have not issued any kind of warning about AirTags either. In fact, many international airlines allow trackers without any problems.

If you intend to use your tracker, it is a good idea to contact the airline you are flying to to clear up any doubts and avoid problems.

