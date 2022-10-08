AlphaTauri announces De Vries for 2023 Formula 1 season – Formula 1 News

AlphaTauri announced this Friday (7th) the signing of Dutchman Nyck de Vries for the 2023 Formula 1 season. years old. De Vries was also coveted by Williams, the team for which he made his debut in the category at the Italian GP, ​​finishing in ninth place, the team’s best finishing position in 2022.

“I am extremely excited to be joining AlphaTauri in 2023,” said de Vries, adding: “And I want to thank Red Bull and the team for giving me the opportunity to drive in F1.”

“After F2 I took a slightly different path with motorsport, but F1 has always been my dream and I am grateful that I am now able to fulfill it.”

“I’ve had a lot of chances to test the 2022 car this year and I think that put me in a great position for next season, I hope this has helped prepare me for what’s to come.”

“Having spent most of my teenage years in Italy on karting, I always felt at home there, so for me it’s great to join an Italian team, which already has a real family feel to it, and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and getting started. to build our relationship before the next season.”

Initially, AlphaTauri intended to count on the American Colton Herta for the next year. But the International Automobile Federation put its foot down and did not make an exception for the Andretti driver, who does not have the necessary points to obtain the superlicence.

In search of other interesting options, already preparing for Pierre Gasly’s departure to Alpine — also made this friday, the Faenza team began to show interest in Nyck after his impressive display at Monza. That Friday in Italy, the driver rode in the first free practice with the Aston Martin car. On Saturday, the next day, he woke up and received an emergency call asking if he could replace Alexander Albon, with appendicitis, at Williams.

De Vries debuted with a ninth-place finish in Italy (Photo: Williams)

De Vries sat in the car, moved up to Q2 of qualifying and, with the many penalties applied by the grid, started in eighth. He walked the entire race practically in the points zone and was ninth. The performance drew attention among his teammates. Nyck was praised by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who called the performance “impressive”.

The name of the 2021 Formula E champion circled Haas, Williams itself and even Alpine. Jost Capito, boss of the Grove team, also lavished praise and indicated that a deal was close after the 2 points in the Italian GP. But things started to change when De Vries was spotted in Graz, Austria, where he met up with Helmut Marko.

Nyck De Vries made his F1 debut at the Italian GP (Photo: Williams)

The Dutchman himself later confirmed that he had indeed had a meeting with the Red Bull consultant, but stressed that he was not in a position to choose where to go in Formula 1. In a driver market that has been turned upside down after the announcement of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, Nyck ended up becoming a coveted name and chose to close with AlphaTauri.

“We are now pleased to start a new chapter with Nyck, who is very welcome at AlphaTauri. He is a very skilled driver as he has won in every category he has competed in, with many races and championships under his belt,” said Faenza team boss Franz Tost.

“The last big success was winning the Formula E championship, and that is clear evidence that he is a very competitive driver, who deserves a seat in F1.”

“I am looking forward to seeing him in our car and I am confident that with Yuki and Nyck we will have a very strong driver line-up for 2023.”

De Vries’ partner in Faenza’s team will be Yuki Tsunoda, whose contract has been renewed. Gasly, who has carried the team on his back for the last few years, heads to Alpine to team up with Esteban Ocon.

With the confirmation of Nyck De Vries at AlphaTauri, there are only two spots left on the Formula 1 grid in 2023: Haas and Williams.

