Alpine confirms Gasly as Ocon’s partner for 2023 F1 season – Formula 1 News

Alpine confirmed this Friday (7th) that it will have a French duo for the 2023 Formula 1 season. Pierre Gasly leaves AlphaTauri and will be the teammate of Esteban Ocon, who has been with the team since 2020. Gasly was released from his contract with the Faenza team and is no longer linked to Red Bull after nine seasons.

Pierre, who had one more year of contract with AlphaTauri, arrives to replace the Spanish Fernando Alonso, who is leaving for Aston Martin, signing a multi-year contract with Alpine. After two years with the French team on his return to Formula 1, the Prince of Asturias has opted for a new challenge at Lawrence Stroll’s team, replacing four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who will retire at the end of the 2022 season.

“I am delighted to be joining the Alpine family and starting a new chapter in my F1 career. Driving by a team of French roots is something very special. I know the strengths of Alpine, I have competed against them in recent years and clearly their progress and ambition is very impressive. I wanted to thank Red Bull, this marks the end of our nine-year journey together. I want to thank you for the support, the trust, everything you did for me to become an F1 driver. What we achieved at AlphaTauri in the last few years was quite special. I want to use my experience and fight for podiums for Alpine and in the future we will fight for titles”, said Gasly.

Initially, Alpine had a plan to renew with Alonso. With the departure of the Spaniard, he chose to promote the young Oscar Piastri, champion of Formula 3 in 2020 and Formula 2 in 2021, but the delay in reaching a definition ended up causing the Australian to sign with McLaren, denying even a statement. French team official.

After review by the Contract Recognition Board [CRB, na sigla em inglês] from F1, Piastri was made official as a McLaren driver for 2023. After the start of the imbroglio with the Australian, Alpine was already treating the hiring of Gasly as a priority, and now it has the Frenchman’s release from AlphaTauri.

“Very happy that Pierre will join the team for 2023 and beyond. He has already proven himself to be a talent in F1 and we are looking forward to building on his quality with the team. We have strong goals for the coming seasons and I firmly believe that our driver line-up reflects our high ambitions. I believe that Pierre and Esteban, together, will motivate the team to continue evolving towards these goals. We would also like to thank Red Bull for accepting the terms for Pierre to come here”, commented Otmar Szafnauer, Alpine boss.

Pierre signed as a junior driver for Red Bull in 2014, the year in which he was runner-up in Formula Renault 3.5, losing to Carlos Sainz, another student of the energy drink brand at the time. In his second full year in GP2, currently Formula 2, the Frenchman won the title driving for Prema. His first opportunity in Formula 1 came in 2017, when he replaced Daniil Kvyat at the Toro Rosso Malaysian GP until the end of the championship.

The following year, Gasly was confirmed for the full season alongside New Zealander Brendon Hartley, earning his first points with a surprising fourth place at the Bahrain GP. His good performance that year made him the obvious replacement for Daniel Ricciardo, who was leaving Red Bull for Renault, but Pierre didn’t live up to expectations and ended up relegated back to Toro Rosso midway through the 2019 championship, swapped for Alexander Albon.

The rebound was immediate after relegation, but for the next two years at AlphaTauri, Gasly shone as brightly as ever. His biggest result was victory at the Italian GP in 2020, one of the biggest upsets of all time in F1. In 2021, the Frenchman had his best year in the category, finishing the Drivers’ Championship in ninth place with 110 points. In the current season, he occupies the 13th place with 23 points conquered.

With the agreement between Alpine and Gasly, a vacancy opens up in AlphaTauri, which will be filled by Nyck de Vries. In total, there are only two seats left on the grid for 2023: Haas and Williams.

