an endless soap opera, check out latest news

Finally, another chapter of the great soap opera involving Elon Musk and the Twitter company was made available. In this new edition, everything indicates that the social network has decided to agree with another proposal made by Musk, which concerns the billionaire buy the company – once again – for US$ 54.20 per share.

Not long ago, in a statement, Twitter shared with the public that it had received a letter from Musk, which stated that “the company’s intention is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.”

This process of acquiring the Twitter platform is accompanied by several legal conflicts, this is because Elon Musk tried to give up his original agreement to buy Twitter for a value close to US$ 45 billion.

Although the trial between the two was already scheduled for the end of October, Musk ended up changing his mind. On Tuesday, October 4, he informed Twitter that he would stick with the original terms of the deal.

The letter has been provided to the SEC, and according to Elon Musk’s group of lawyers, they will fully follow the settlement reached in April if the Delaware Chancery Court adjourns the trial, as well as the other procedures in the settlement.

Unfortunately, there has not yet been any official manifestation from both parties, making it official, once again, the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk. However, the vast majority of the company’s shareholders have already agreed to the deal, but both sides now need to await a decision by the Delaware Chancellery Court. What we have left to do is wait to find out what will be the next decisions of Musk in relation to the social network.

Elon Musk proposes new Twitter takeover deal (03/10)

A new proposal was launched by Musk to acquire the Twitter platform, an attitude that could end the legal dispute between the businessman and the company.

In this new proposal, Musk believes he will be able to buy Twitter for US$ 54.20 per share, the value he suggested in April, when negotiations began.

Leave your opinion on this long story in the comments!