Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of waging a “vengeful war” and asks for 246.8 million euros – Observer

Actress Angelina Jolie demanded from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, a compensation of 250 million dollars (about 246.8 million euros at the exchange rate this Friday). At stake will be damage caused to the wine business that the couple owned in France, according to CNN.

The legal battle began in February, when Pitt sued Jolie and her former company, Nouvel LLC, over what he alleges was the illegal sale of the actress’ stake in Chateau Miraval, a wine-producing property in the south of France that the couple owned. acquired in 2008 for $45 million, and where they got married six years later.

In the lawsuit, filed through her former company, the actress accuses her ex-husband of “waging a vengeful war” and of having “hijacked” control of the business after the separation. According to Nouvel, Pitt and his allies acted to “damage [de Jolie] and to prevent her from exercising her role in the management of Chateau Miraval”. The actor claims that he was the one who made the business an international success, and that Jolie “never did anything” for her growth.

Angelina Jolie walked away from the business in October 2021, selling Nouvel LLC and its stake in the chateau to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Brad Pitt alleges that the sale was not consensual, and that the ex-couple had agreed not to sell their respective share of the business without the other’s consent. Jolie is said to have been close to selling Nouvel directly to Pitt, but the negotiations fell through due to a clause in the contract that would have prevented her from publicly discussing the circumstances of the end of their marriage.

This is just one of the many legal battles and conflicts that have marked the split of the actors. The two separated in 2016, and rumors quickly emerged, never confirmed, that Brad Pitt would have cheated on Jolie with fellow actress Marion Cotillard, with whom he played opposite that year in the film Allies.

The divorce was even made official in 2019. In between, they fought a long legal battle for custody of their children. In 2021, Jolie accused Pitt of domestic violence, and an argument between the couple on their private plane in 2016 was even investigated by the FBI.

The couple was together between 2005 and 2016 and during that period was one of the most media in Hollywood.