Angelina Jolie files billionaire lawsuit against Brad Pitt







Pitt and Jolie dated from 2004 to 2016. Now, the actor says that his ex-wife tries to harm him by selling her part of the Miraval winery to a competitor. She sold her share (50%) to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, who owns Tenute Del Mondo, another major winemaker. Photo: 7UPLAGI MEDIA ASPIRASI – Flickr / Flipar

Actress Angelina Jolie has opened a lawsuit US$ 250 million (which gives approximately R$ 1.3 billion) against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The action is motivated by alleged mismanagement of a winery that the couple bought in southern France in 2008, in reaction to a previous lawsuit by the actor.

Jolie’s defense alleges that the actor “took possession” of the property in retaliation for the divorce, while Pitt’s team says she is devaluing the business to sell the property.

The “Chateau Miraval” winery belonged 50% to Pitt and 50% to Jolie, and part of it was registered under the name of a company called Nouvel. According to information from the website Page Six, the process includes documents that prove the division of works. While Jolie was responsible for managing the duo’s humanitarian projects, such as the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, Brad Pitt was in charge of the French business.

In October of last year, Jolie sold her shares to the Tenute del Mondo group, part of the Stoli Group, which has the famous Masseto and Ornellaia wines in its portfolio.

At the time, Pitt tried to cancel the negotiation. He ended up filing a lawsuit against the actress to reverse the sale of the property in June this year.

The actress’ lawyers then reacted with this new lawsuit against the actor.

They allege that Pitt has now “barred Nouvel from Château Miraval and treats him as his personal manor” and “wasted his assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on pool renovations and other funds restoring a recording.”

The suit alleges that Jolie allegedly negotiated for months with Pitt’s team to sell him his half of the winery – but he “made a last-minute demand for onerous and irrelevant conditions, including a provision intended to prohibit Jolie from speaking publicly about the events.” that led to the breakdown of their marriage”.

According to the document, Jolie was unwilling to agree to the “silence clause” and instead sold her share to Tenute del Mondo.

People magazine quoted a source close to Pitt as to how the actor viewed the process.

“This is just the latest in a series of deliberate efforts to deflect, recycle and reposition the truth of what has happened over the past six years, thinking that reasonable people would be fooled by these obvious misrepresentations,” the source says. “It’s hard to understand how leaving a legacy of 40% of something is better than 100% of something, and it’s equally inexplicable how continuing to revisit the same spots over and over can be beneficial to this family.”

Ironically, it was in the large green area of ​​Chateau Miraval that the former couple exchanged rings, in a simple ceremony, in 2014. Two years later, they separated and are still fighting in court over several differences, including over custody. of children.

