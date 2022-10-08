Anti-covid-19 mRNA vaccine increases risk of death from heart disease

The Florida Department of Health reported that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine increases the risk of death from heart problems. Among the immunizers that have this technology are Pfizer and Moderna. One document on the subject was published on Friday the 7th. note is signed by Joseph A. Ladapogeneral surgeon and renowned specialist in the state.

“The analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of heart-related death among men aged 18 to 39 years within 28 days after immunization with an anti-covid-19 mRNA vaccine,” the ministry said. “Individuals with preexisting heart conditions such as myocarditis and pericarditis should exercise special care and speak to their personal physician.”

According to the folder, patients have to be informed about the possible cardiac complications that can arise after receiving an mRNA vaccine against covid-19: “With a high level of global immunity to covid-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely is outweighed by this unusually high risk of heart-related death among men in this age group.”

“Populations and healthcare professionals need to be aware that this analysis found: 1) men over age 60 experienced a 10% increased risk of heart-related death within 28 days of mRNA vaccination; 2) mRNA-free vaccines did not present these increased risks in any population,” the department noted.

According to the agency, the recommendation for not using the vaccine in healthy children and adolescents from 5 years to 17 years will be maintained. “This now includes recommendations against vaccination among infants and children under 5 years old, which have already been issued under Emergency Use Authorization,” the folder said.

