Apple Should Switch From Lightning to USB-C on iPhone, Says iPod Inventor

THE apple has been flying solo with its standard Lightning connection for several years, while competitors have already migrated to USB-C. However, things could change as early as next year, with iPhone 15 changing its power input.
In responses to Twitter followers, iPod inventor Tony Fadell stated that Apple will have to adopt the USB-C standard. on iPhone by free and spontaneous pressure from some regulatory bodies and advocated changing the connection model.
I can’t see a problem. The world has converged on USB-C. The physical & user limits have been hit. Next up is wireless per, not a diff physical connection.
So I’m not too worried about this regulation. They’re simply forcing Apple to do the right thing… it’s overdue frankly. https://t.co/COtiZNCtmn
— Tony Fadell (@tfadell) October 6, 2022
It is worth noting that Fadell has not worked at Apple for several years and also said that Apple “is not doing the right thing”. Tony also said that the Apple is in a “monopoly position” by insisting on Lightning.
Fadell also argued that Apple iPads already support USB-C, which offers faster charging. So there are precedents and there would be no impediments for the Cupertino company to change its strategy in favor of users.