Apple spends BRL 2,600 to produce iPhone 14 Pro, report shows

A recent report from Nikkei Asia and Fomalhaut Techno Solutions revealed that the production cost of iPhone 14 Pro is about 20% larger than previous generations. For the components only, the new Apple devices cost $501 (approximately R$2,607 in the current direct conversion).

As per the information, the iPhone 14 Pro Max production cost is US$ 60 (R$ 312) more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro Max. While the total value of parts for the “super premium” models has fluctuated between $400 and $450 in recent years, this is the biggest margin of increase since 2018.

A16 Bionic chip and Sony photo sensors increased the production cost of the iPhone 14 Pro.Source: Apple/Disclosure

Causes for the increase in cost price

The most expensive component of the iPhone 14 Pro is the new A16 Bionic processor from apple. The 4nm chipset produced by TSMC costs US$110, 2.5 times more than the A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 13 Pro line.

Another item that helped make the new devices more expensive is Sony’s photographic sensors. Each unit costs US$ 15 (approximately R$ 78), about 50% more than the models used in previous generations.

iPhone 14 debuts in October in Brazil with prices starting at R$8,599.Source: Apple/Disclosure

Apple may be bearing the additional costs

Even with the increase in production costs, the Apple kept the launch price of the iPhone 14 Pro series in the US and Canada. In North American countries, devices can be purchased from US$999.

Apparently, the brand decided to pay the extra values ​​​​of producing the phones instead of passing on to consumers in these regions. However, the Cupertino giant is unlikely to adopt the same strategy when the iPhone 15 hits stores in 2023.

Unfortunately, Brazil continues to have one of the highest prices for the iPhone 14 in the world. Here, the Pro line devices will be launched on October 28 with prices ranging from R$8,599 to R$15,599.