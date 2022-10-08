Application promises free internet: does it really work?

If you are in need of some connection, Terror Cloud can really offer the possibility of free internet access.

There are situations in which the user can be without internet, such as, for example, in the case of lack of signal, or end of credits. According to some digital influencers, in these cases, there is a very simple solution. This is said, because the Terror Cloud application would be able to offer free and unlimited internet to anyone, wherever they are. However, does the app really work?

Does Terror Cloud really offer free internet?

In general, it is not easy to believe in the idea that an application can offer free and unlimited internet, without receiving anything in return, right? However, in the videos that circulate on the internet, influencers say that the program is real and works.

The app is available exclusively for Android phones. That is, the iOS system does not support this type of application. On the Play Store, the app that promises free internet already has more than 100 thousand downloads. Therefore, it is a popular app among users.

The application offers free internet. However, there is no evidence that it is unlimited. Therefore, the promise of some influencers is not proven in practice. The idea of ​​having a software capable of offering free unlimited internet is not real.

There are even several other apps that can signal free connections to users. This can be done through public internet connections, community routers and even operators that offer the service, but with limitations. Claro, for example, provides free Wi-Fi signal in several places in Brazil.

However, if you are in need of some connection, Terror Cloud can really offer the possibility of free internet access. Therefore, it may be worth checking out all the features that it makes available to its users.