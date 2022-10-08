Are social media profiles and cryptocurrencies considered assets? Understand

Have you ever thought that when you die (which we hope will take a long time) your digital assets will be without an owner? This includes your social media profiles, cryptocurrency wallets, NTFs, and many other things. The legislation itself provides for all these virtual things as part of your heritage.

According to the definitions of law, they can be considered as the “set of goods and economic and off-balance sheet digitally assessed assets”. This means that whatever digital heritage you own can also be inherited and passed on to others.

Digital heritage matters and can be worth money

Imagine that you have an internet profile with hundreds of thousands of followers. This account is certainly worth good money and can be used by brands and other influencers. It would not be an exaggeration to classify a popular profile as a heritage that deserves to be inherited.

More than that, a wallet (digital wallet) with cryptocurrencies could turn into a gold mine in the future. But if it doesn’t pass on to anyone, all its potential value will be completely lost over time.

The bill aims to address the issue

There is a very old Bill (PL 1.689/2011), from almost 11 years ago, that deals with this subject. The text is still pending in the Chamber of Deputies, but remains in a stagnation phase. It secures digital assets such as web pages, websites, accounts, publications, and personal data as people’s assets.

However, current legislation allows judges to approach the matter with a little more conservatism. This means that the heirs may be denied action in court, as authorities may conclude that the digital heritage is non-transferable.

Therefore, several movements were created around the world, to request the inclusion of internet assets as goods that are passed on from generation to generation. And you, what are you going to do with all these assets you have?