Are Thunderbolts Villains in the MCU? actor responds

Actor Sebastian Stan, the Bucky Barnes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, commented in a recent interview about the formation of the Thunderbolts in the MCUand answered if it will be a group composed of “villains”.

In an interview during the D23 Expo, Stan commented on the formation of thunderbolts at the MCU, which will feature your character, the Winter Soldier. While not all the characters that will make up the group are exactly villains, the truth is that none of them are really what is expected of a hero.

check out what sebastian stan revealed about the formation of thunderbolts at the MCU below:

Well, again, maybe that’s what the movie will answer, right? It’s always interesting when you, as an audience member, have to decide if we’re villains or heroes. But I think that’s what’s attractive about the film: it’s very unconventional like that. So it starts a little bit like ‘Who’s really the protagonist or antagonist’, I think.

SEE MORE

According to the official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

There are no plot details for now.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.