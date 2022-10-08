Armageddon Time (46th Mostra) – Pop with Popcorn

A boy’s coming-of-age drama, generational conflicts and expectations, and social issues such as inequality and prejudice against blacks and Jews intertwine in the plot of Armageddon Time. James Gray’s feature film (Ad Astra) stars Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong (star of the series Succession) and is part of the program of the 46th São Paulo International Film Festival.

The plot focuses on the relationship of two boys, since their first day of school at a public school in Queens in the 1980s, a black majority neighborhood in New York. Ted (Ryan Sell), the director’s alter ego, and Johnny (Jaylin Webb), a black boy and repeater, immediately identify, despite their social differences. Their friendship, however, is put to the test, as Ted begins to lose focus on his studies.

With a light and engaging narrative, Armageddon Time speaks of current and necessary topics with sensitivity. From the point of view of the innocence of a child discovering the world and its rules, the said and the veiled, the film manages to raise awareness. The highlight is the charisma of the two main children, but the film also has good moments from the adult cast, especially Jeremy Strong, who plays the tough dad line.

