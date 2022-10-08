Atlético-MG adds victories and sees the pursuit of Athletico-PR by the G-6 reach the shortest distance | athletic-mg

Away from home, Atlético-MG won in the Brazilian, while their closest rivals from the G-6 drew as home team. In seventh place for a long time, Galo has never seen the distance to sixth placed Athletico-PR get so short. It’s just two points after the 30th round.

Atlético left the classification zone to Libertadores 2023 in the first round of the return, in Cuca’s re-opening, after losing to Inter by 3 to 0. It went from fourth to seventh place. And he never left there. There are 11 rounds in a row in the same place.

But with a considerable difference. Galo is now coming off two consecutive victories – Fluminense and Santos -, adding up to 46 points. Athletico-PR only drew with Fortaleza (avoided defeat), and has 48 points. He will visit Corinthians on Saturday at 9 pm.

For Galo, it’s to beat Ceará on Sunday, at 18:00, at Mineirão, and dry the Hurricane in front of Timão. Even a draw for Scolari’s team is favorable, as Athletico would go to 49 points. In case of Atletica victory, there are also 49 points for Cuca’s team, which would tie in number of victories with the Curitiba opponent (13), but would win on goal difference (today it is 6 x 2).

Atlético was stagnant in the second round of the Brazilian and came to have the seventh place threatened by América-MG, which rocked. Galo, however, won again at home after six rounds, and still broke the 13-year taboo without defeating Santos in Vila Belmiro.

The search for Libertadores became almost an obligation for players. And the sixth place in the Brazilian can even become a direct vacancy in the group stage of the continental competition, as long as Flamengo (if they finish fifth or above), beat Athletico-PR in the Libertadores final. In the Copa do Brasil, any result (Flamengo x Corinthians) would give a spot in the group stage via Brasileiro to the sixth place, as long as Cariocas and São Paulo are among the top five.

Atletico’s pursuit of the Hurricane:

23rd round: Atlético (35 points) x Athletico-PR (38) – Distance of 3 points

24th: Atlético (36) x Hurricane (38) – Distance of 3 points

25th: Atlético (39 x Hurricane (42) – Distance of 3 points

26th: Atlético (40) x Hurricane (43) – Distance of 3 points

27th: Atlético (40) x Hurricane (44) – Distance of 4 points

28th: ​​Atlético (40) x Hurricane (44) – Distance of 4 points

29th: Atlético (43) x Hurricane (47) – Distance of 4 points

30th: Atlético (46) x Hurricane (48) – Distance of 2 points

