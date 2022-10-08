Atlético-MG Stadium: use for games will be from Libertadores group stage period | athletic-mg

If the planned dates are kept, O Atlético-MG will only use the MRV Arena – future stadium – from May 19, when there will be the opening friendly game of the field against a South American team. Before this date, Galo will have already closed the Mineiro Championship and started the disputes of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores/or Sul-Americana.

It is precisely the point that remains for Atlético to close the 2022 season. Will it qualify for Libertadores? If so, will you play the group stage directly or will you compete starting from the second stage? According to the schedule of games and the opening of the MRV Arena, Galo should use Mineirão for around 15 games next year.

Before May 19 (date of the international friendly at Arena MRV), Atlético will have played 14 games in the Campeonato Mineiro – if you are a finalist -, in addition to six opening rounds of the Brazilian Serie Aas well as three games of Brazil’s Cup (this if starting from the third phase).

1 of 3 Atletico’s future stadium is approaching 90% completion in the internal structure — Photo: Disclosure/Arena MRV Atletico’s future stadium is approaching 90% completion in the internal structure — Photo: Disclosure/Arena MRV

The Copa Libertadores, in May, will have the dispute of the group stage. The date of the fourth round of the group stage, for example, is set for May 24, shortly after the official opening of the new Alvinegra house. If Galo goes to the “Pré-Libertadores”, then he will arrive at the MRV Arena with seven games in the competition, four of the Pré and three more from the groups.

In addition to the official opening on May 19, Arena MRV will still have one more last date of the opening phase (BH Festival), which is musical shows on May 27.

In the worst case, if they play only the Sudamericana in 2023, Atlético will go straight to the group stage, which has dates equal to those of Libertadores. See below the calendar of competitions released by the CBF, with a detail: May 19 is Friday, and the seventh round of the Brazilian is scheduled for the weekend soon after.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2/22: Second phase (one way)

1/3: Second phase (round)

8/3: Third phase (one-way)

3/15: Third phase (return)

5/4: Group stage (1)

4/19: Group stage (2)

3/5: Group stage (3)

5/24: Group stage (4)

7/6: Group stage (5)

6/28: Group stage (6)

4/16: 1st round

4/23: 2nd round

4/30: 3rd round

7/5: 4th round

5/10: 5th round

5/14: 6th round

5/21: 7th round

5/28: 8th round

2/22: Phase 1 (one way)

1/3: Phase 1 (one way)*

3/8: Phase 2 (one way)

3/15: Phase 2 (one way)*

4/12: Phase 3 (one way)

4/26: Phase 3 (return)

5/17: Octaves (one way)

5/31: Octaves (lap)

*Phases 1 and 2 are single games, spanning four calendar dates

Highlighted, the possible matches of Atlético that will be played before the official opening of the MRV Arena. The Campeonato Mineiro uses 14 dates out of 16 possible separated by the CBF between January 15 and April 9.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv