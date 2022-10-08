Atltico training has Hulk in physiotherapy and Rubens returns after virus

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Hulk did light activities in Atltico training

Atltico’s training session this Friday morning (10/7), in Cidade do Galo, had Hulk in physical therapy activities and Rubens’ return after a viral illness. The striker felt a slight discomfort in the left calf in the match against Santos.

The shirt 7 did a light training this Friday morning and carried out activities with physiotherapy. Recently, he recovered from a contracture in the same place, but he felt pain again. Faced with the situation, Hulk becomes in doubt at Atltico for the game against Cear.

Positive news is the return of midfielder/left-back Rubens. He is fully recovered from a viral illness and trained normally at the Atletico CT this morning. Another one that the attacker Keno returns, after fulfilling the suspension.

The activity in Cidade do Galo had regenerative work for the holders in the victory against Santos. The reserves and players who did not play trained normally.

In treatment of a muscle injury in the right thigh, the right-back Mariano remains in the medical department. The DM also treats the serious injuries of defender Igor Rabello, left-back Guilherme Arana and attacking midfielder Pedrinho, who will only return in 2023. Suspended, goalkeeper Everson is another embezzlement.

Therefore, a probable lineup for Atltico has Rafael; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Rubens (Dod); Allan, Otvio and Zaracho; Pavn, Keno and Hulk (Alan Kardec or Eduardo Sasha).

Atltico will face Cear at 6pm on Sunday (9/10), at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the 31st round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.