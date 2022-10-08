Atltico vs Cear: see the probable lineups for the Brazilian national team

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Allan and Hulk should start in the duel against Cear

Last games of the main competitors for a spot in the Copa Libertadores Fluminense (3rd place): America (9/10, at home); Ava (10/16, out); Botafogo (23/10, house); Corinthians (26/10, away); Cear (10/31, outside); So Paulo (5/11, at home); Gois (9/11, at home); and Bragantino (11/13, outside) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense Corinthians (4th place): Athletico-PR (8/10, at home); Gois (10/15, out); Santos (10/22, out); Fluminense (10/26, at home); Ava (2/11, out); Cear (5/11, at home); Coritiba (9/11, out); Atltico (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Corinthians Flamengo (5th place): Cuiab (8/10, out); Atlético (10/15, at home); America (10/22, out); Santos (25/20, at home); Corinthians (2/11, at home); Coritiba (6/11, out); Youth (9/11, out); Ava (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Flamengo Athletico-PR (6th place): Corinthians (8/10, away); Coritiba (10/16, at home); Bragantino (22/10, out); Palm trees (10/25, at home); Gois (2/11, at home); International (5/11, out); Atltico-GO (9/11, out); and Botafogo (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Athletico-PR Atlético (7th place): Cear (9/10, at home); Flamengo (10/15, out); Fortaleza (24/10, outside); Youth (27/10, at home); So Paulo (1/11, out); Botafogo (7/11, at home); Cuiab (10/11, at home); and Corinthians (11/13, away) – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico America (8th place): Fluminense (9/10, out); Fortaleza (10/15, at home); Flamengo (10/22, at home); Gois (10/26, out); International (2/11, at home); Bragantino (5/11, out); Palm trees (9/11, out); and Atltico-GO (11/13, at home) – photo: Mouro Panda/America Atltico and Cear will face each other this Sunday, at 6 pm, in Mineiro, for different goals in the Brazilian Championship. Galo tries its third consecutive victory to continue in the fight for the direct spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Vozo, on the other hand, has been without a win for four games and is trying to move further away from the relegation zone.

See below the probable schedules for the confrontation in Mineiro.

athletic

Atltico will not have Everson against Cear. Ex-Vozo player, the goalkeeper took the third yellow card against Santos and miss Galo. He will be replaced by Rafael.

On the left side, Cuca can choose to change. Rubens, who missed the team against Santos because of a virus, trained normally and can resume his place in the team. Dod, starting against Santos, had a good performance in the last match and leaves a doubt in the head of the coach.

On the other side, Mariano must go out due to an injury to the posterior muscle of his right thigh. Guga must be kept in the front.

New for the duel is the forward Keno, who served suspended against Santos. He should return to the team in Ademir’s spot. This way, Pavn stay on the right.

Atltico must enter the field with: Rafael; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Rubens (Dod); Otvio, Allan and Zaracho; Pavn, Keno and Hulk.

sup

Cear has seven absences for the duel against Atltico in Mineiro. Most due to physical problems: midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso, with tendonitis in his knee; defender Messias, with an injury to his left calf; striker Mateus Peixoto, with an ankle sprain; goalkeeper Richard, with swelling in his right thigh; and defender Lucas Ribeiro, who was hit in the knee in the last game.

In addition to them, Vozo will not have midfielder Vina, ex-Atltico. He was sent off against Gois. Striker Mendoza, the team’s standout this season, is out for suspension.

Cear’s probable lineup: João Ricardo; Lacerda, Luiz Otvio, Marcos Victor; Nino, Richardson, Richard Coelho, Guilherme Castilho, Victor Luis; Eric and J.