ATTENTION! WhatsApp is banning cell phones that have THESE programs; see how to avoid

It is not news to anyone that Whatsapp currently has several options for users of the platform. However, the most varied features of the platform’s original program are not always enough for the user to be satisfied. Because of this, in the digital market, there are many apps parallels that operate as messenger clones.

From now on, it is important to note that using parallel programs can get you banned from Whatsapp. Therefore, avoiding them may be the best way out. Look!

Whatsapp clone programs. What do you offer?

At first, it is important to point out that the Whatsapp clone programs use some different features from the original version, which is precisely why users turn to parallel programs.

Currently, Whatsapp clone programs can offer fonts, colors, hide information more easily, or even use various tools that are not original to the platform.

However, if you don’t want to lose the application, or in other words, be permanently banned from Whatsapp, it is important to rethink the installation of clone programs. The official tool is not compatible with clone programs, as the company informs on its official channels.

“WhatsApp is not compatible with these applications because we cannot validate the security measures implemented by them”, informs the messenger.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the use of tools non-original can expose user data and put devices at risk.

In addition to parallel programs, other actions can ban you from Whatsapp; see how to avoid

1. Long inactive time on Whatsapp

In summary, if you do not use Whatsapp for 120 days, the company ends with your account on the platform. However, before banning you, the company issues a notification so that you are aware of the situation.

2. You get blocked multiple times

If your account receives numerous blocks at the same time, during a period of 24 hours, WhatsApp may ban the user from the platform permanently. However, if that happens, there is still a chance, as the company allows the user to appeal the punishment.

3. Spam on Whatsapp

Third on the list is Spam. And believe. This action is what most leads to the banning of Whatsapp. So, be aware that sending the same message to many contacts at once can set up spam and this can permanently ban you from the platform. Avoid!

4. Fake News

In general, sending fake news, or rather, Fake News, can complicate the Whatsapp user. This action can, for example, ban or block the user.

However, to make this decision, the company needs to receive many complaints from other people.

5. No offense

Finally, it should be noted that the offenses of other users and using words prohibited by the company can also lead to the user’s definitive banishment. You have to behave so you don’t get banned from the platform for good.