Avengers Actors Didn’t Know About Blip Until Filming Day

The actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed, in an interview with Variety, that only found out about Blip during filming in Avengers: Infinity War.

Discover and discover everything you can do with your Alexa device! And the best: try it for 30 days and if you don’t like it, get your money back. Click here to check it out!

The actress explained that, until then, the cast didn’t know for sure what would happen in the film – in addition to the first epic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos.

“I really don’t know what’s going on in these movies. I just get my script and then I get the story part that I’m fulfilling”, said Elizabeth. “[…] At no time did I say that everyone disappears”.

Elizabeth explained that “that was said that day“, when she was reunited with Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Sebastian Stan in a van.

“They said, ‘This is what is happening. You will disappear’. And we were shocked. We did not know and we think the movie ended in a different way”.

Wanda Maximoff’s interpreter also added that there was no “needknow what happens with Robert’s parts [Downey Jr.]” to film his scenes in Infinity War.

On account of this, the only thing Elizabeth knew about the movie was that it should end with the death of vision (Paul Bettany).

Discover and discover everything you can do with your Alexa device! And the best: try it for 30 days and if you don’t like it, get your money back. Click here to check it out!

About Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War it presents Thanos the Mad Titan, in search of the Infinity Stones. The idea is to join them to the Infinity Gauntlet to erase half of the universe with a snap of fingers.

It is about third film in the saga of the Avengers and the 19th of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). The director is Anthony and Joe Russo, the Russo brothers, who were also in charge of the sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

The cast consists of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Peter Dinklage, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin and Chris Pratt.

With US$ 2.048 billion at the box office, it has the fifth highest income in the history of cinema. The first position is occupied, precisely, by Avengers: Endgame, with its imposing R$ 2.796 billion.

Discover and discover everything you can do with your Alexa device! And the best: try it for 30 days and if you don’t like it, get your money back. Click here to check it out!



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!