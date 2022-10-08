Award chooses the 10 best resorts in the world

finally the prize Readers’ Choice Awardsfrom the international tourism magazine Condé Nast Travelerannounced the winners of the 2022 edition. Among the best resorts in the world, the ranking chose three Brazilians!

One of the Brazilian resorts, by the way, is ranked third in the world and the best in South America, as it had one of the best scores in the award. It was second only to establishments in Ireland, in Europe, and in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Best resorts in the world

Adare Manor in Limerik, Ireland – see here (score 99.89) Four Seasons Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (score 99.8) Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa in Trancoso, Brazil (99.76 score) AS Uma Ubud in Bali, Indonesia (score 99.73) Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (score 99.72) AS Uma Canggu in Bali, Indonesia (score 99.71) Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam (score 99.69) Singita Sabi Sand, in Hazyview, South Africa – see here (score 99.65); and Virunga Lodge, in Ruhengeri, Rwanda – see here (score 99.65) Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, Qatar (score 99.62) Rosewood Phuket, Thailand – see here (score 99.49)





The other two winning Brazilian resorts are Hotel Fasano Boa Vista, in Porto Feliz, São Paulo, which scored 98.33, and Fasano, in Trancoso, Bahia, with a score of 96.29. They were ranked 5th and 15th in the South American rankings, respectively.

The evaluation was made by thousands of readers of the renowned magazine and, in all, 240 resorts with the best scores were highlighted in the award.

Award-winning resorts (and room rates!)

If, after reading this post, you are interested in staying in one of the best resorts in the world, I can tell you that you will have to prepare your pocket for that. To show you the value of a few nights, we researched the prices of the three best resorts in the world and included the other two award-winning Brazilian resorts.

1. Adare Manor (Ireland)

This is not the first time that Adare Manor has been recognized for the service it provides. The luxury resort voted the best in the world is housed in a castle in the village of Limerick, Ireland.

The place allows the guest to choose specific items for the room, offers personalized cocktails and even has a team specialized in making chocolates according to the occasion. Undoubtedly, the accommodation will make you feel like a noble, in a beautiful and gigantic castle surrounded by gardens. But for that, it will be necessary to pay at least US$ 1,016 per night, in a room for two people (about R$ 5,200 according to today’s conversion).

2. Four Seasons Resort (United Arab Emirates)





In addition to the sea view rooms, guests at the 5-star Four Seasons Resort Dubai resort have a private beach. With modern decor and Arabic touches, the place offers a lounge overlooking the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. To stay one night at the resort, a double room starts at US$1,405, in addition to the fees of US$322 (about R$7,500 per night + R$1,900 in fees, according to the website).

3. UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa: the best resort in Brazil

Designed by Dutch designer Wilbert Das, UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa offers 13 exclusive houses with 1 to 3 bedrooms in a prime location in the historic center of Trancoso, a small fishing village on the charming coast of Bahia. The south coast region of Bahia is famous for its African influences, tropical climate and hundreds of kilometers of idyllic beaches.

Four of the houses and the hotel’s entrance are restored houses with facades facing the Quadrado de Trancoso, a historic green area from the 16th century, while the other nine houses are spread over a lush private garden. The name “UXUA” in the language of the Pataxó Indians, inhabitants of the region, means “wonderful”.

The resort has private gardens, an aventurine quartz pool, lounge, gym and the innovative Vida Lab, run by a nutrition specialist who explores the riches of the Atlantic Forest for exclusive treatments at the resort’s spa. In addition, refined cuisine is served in the resort’s internationally recognized restaurants, both in the Quadrado and in the beach bar – much sought after by the atmosphere of just lying down and relaxing.

To enjoy all these luxuries at UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa, the price starts at US$2,244, in addition to the fees of US$348, as the minimum stay is two nights (about R$9,500 + R$1,400 in fees, according to the website). On Booking, the property has a score of 9.4, classified as “fantastic” in the reviews of those who have stayed.

The entire resort is integrated with nature and was designed with classic techniques and local materials. The houses are decorated in a rustic style with wooden elements and light, natural colors, and are equipped with a living area with a flat-screen cable TV and a full kitchen.

Hotel Fasano Boa Vista, Porto Feliz (SP)

Located at Fazenda Porto Feliz, the Hotel Fasano Boa Vista, in São Paulo, offers guests 5-star service in a very quiet place. Accommodations feature modern decor and colonial elements such as wooden furniture. There is also a balcony overlooking the garden and the lake.

Travelers will also enjoy an on-site restaurant, spa, wellness center and tennis court, as well as a variety of on-site activities, including golf, cycling and horseback riding. Daily rates start at US$571 for the couple (about R$2,900 on the website).





Fasano, Trancoso (BA)

Hotel Fasano, in Trancoso, has 40 bungalows on 300 hectares of land, where 100 of them are conservation areas. In the midst of a reserved setting and native forest, guests can enjoy warm and almost always calm waters.

The project by architect Isay Weinfeld, recognized for its contemporary design, created a dialogue between nature, the location and design of each suite and the materials used in the construction. The daily rate in a double room starts at US$512 (approximately R$2,700 on the website).





If the ranking options are not for your pocket (as they are not for me haha), check out the list of the 10 best resorts in Brazil chosen by our readers! The list indicates good resorts in the country and with more affordable cost-benefit.

the best selected

The selection of this edition has separated the resorts by regions or countries, see below the best of each one of them.

Central America: Islas Secas Reserve & Resort, Panama

United States: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, Colorado

Canada: Nita Lake Lodge, Whistler

South America: Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, Trancoso, Brazil

Caribbean and Atlantic: Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa, St Barth's

Greece: The Westin Resort, Costa Navarino

Other European countries: Adare Manor, Co. Limerick, Ireland

Indonesia: LIKE A Ubud, Bali

Thailand: Rosewood Phuket

Other Asian countries: Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam

Indian Ocean: Soneva Fushi, Maldives

Australia and the South Pacific: Capella Lodge, Lord Howe Island, Australia

South Africa: Singita Sabi Sand

Other African countries: Virunga Lodge, Ruhengeri, Rwanda

Middle East: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, United Arab Emirates

Europe, Africa and Asia and Indian Ocean countries had the most award-winning resorts (25 or more selected). Then come the United States, Caribbean and Atlantic, Australia and South Pacific, Mexico and South America (with 15 selected or more).

Curious to know all the properties on the list? Find out more on the official website!

So, what do you think of the winners? Would you pay to meet one of them?