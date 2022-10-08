Balbuena goes to the field in Corinthians’ last training session before Athletico; see probable lineup

This Friday, Corinthians finished the preparation for the duel against Athletico, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place on Saturday night, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

The day’s activities, as usual, took place at CT Joaquim Grava. The players started work at the gym and then went to the lawn, where they warmed up with physical preparation.

Already under the eyes of the technical commission of Vítor Pereira, the players participated in a training of possession of the ball in a reduced field. Following, the coach organized a set-piece work to end the day.

It is worth mentioning that the training had an important novelty. the defender Fabian Balbuenawho had felt muscle discomfort in the game against Juventude, appeared on the CT field in the images released by the club.

The duel against Athletico is the last for Corinthians before the final of the Copa do Brasil. In this way, it is possible that Vítor Pereira will shoot the starting lineup, in a probable team with Cassius; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Bruno Méndez (Balbuena), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Fausto, Cantillo (Roni) and Giuliano; Adson, Yuri and Guedes (Vital);

