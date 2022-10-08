Barcelona and Atletico Madrid close a deal worth R$101 million for Griezmann and end the soap opera

French striker should be given more time on the pitch after being “forced” to play just 30 minutes per match at the start of the season

barcelona and Madrid’s athletic finally reached an agreement on the definitive transfer of Antoine Griezmanna French striker who was practically “propped up” on the Wanda Metropolitano.

After a series of disagreements between the leaders backstage, the gavel was struck so that the athletic hire Griezmann permanently and, thus, get rid of the previous agreement with the barça.

The Madrid team agreed to pay 20 million euros (R$ 101.4 million) immediately and another 4 million euros (R$ 20.27 million) in variables.if shirt 8 fulfills the goals in the club.

The telenovela between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid had been tangled up since the beginning of the season. loaned to the team Diego SimeoneGriezmann had a clause in the contract that obliged the club to buy him for 40 million euros (R4 202.7 million) if he played at least 50% of the time.

To circumvent the obligation, the Frenchman started to play a maximum of 30 minutes for each Atlético game, which greatly irritated the Barcelona board and forced a new negotiation.

Now, Griezmann is free to be cast as long as Simeone wants. In addition, he is no longer linked to Barcelona, ​​who bought him in July 2019 for 120 million euros (R$ 505 million at the time) and for those who did not have the most remarkable passage.