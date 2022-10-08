Batman’s Deleted Joker Scene Shows Heath Ledger Still Can’t Be Defeated

the Batman surprised viewers with a Joker tease at the end of the movie, but there could have been more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as Matt Reeves got rid of an interrogation scene between him and Robert Pattinson’s Batman – however, that scene too shows that Heath Ledger’s Joker still cannot be defeated. As one of the most popular and beloved comic book characters, Batman continues to be adapted into other media, especially film, and his most recent was that of Matt Reeves. the Batmanwhich featured a young Bruce Wayne in his second year of crime-fighting in Gotham City as the mysterious vigilante Batman.

the Batman saw the Caped Crusader working alongside James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and the Gotham City Police Department to catch a mysterious serial killer known as The Riddler (Paul Dano). During this investigation, Batman ends up taking a deep dive into Gotham’s criminal underworld, led by Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), with the help of Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz). the Batman he had a few surprises up his sleeve, but the biggest one was when Edward Nashton/The Riddler was sent to Arkham State Hospital, where he suddenly befriended the inmate who lived in the cell next to him and who turned out to be this universe’s Joker. The Joker’s Appearance in the Final Cut of the Batman was brief, but a deleted scene showed a little more of this darker version of the Clown Prince of Crime, and showed that Heath Ledger’s Joker is still the best.

Why Heath Ledger’s Joker Can’t Be Defeated (But Keoghan Will Be Great)

In the final cut of the Batman, audiences only got a small taste of Keoghan’s Joker, but in a deleted scene, viewers were able to see the dynamic between Pattinson’s Batman and his universe’s Joker. The scene shows Batman visiting the Joker in Arkham to ask for some help decoding the Riddler’s clues, but he ends up playing mind games with the Dark Knight. Keoghan’s Joker is physically intimidating, his laugh is as manic as it should be, and his mannerisms are very much what you’d expect from the Joker, but he’s blurry the entire time when he’s seen through glass, and the scene is so short that doesn’t fully showcase Keoghan’s portrayal of this famous villain – however, it does provide a point of comparison with Ledger’s Joker in The dark Knightas both versions of the Joker were interrogated by their respective Batmans, with the villains trying to intimidate them.

Keoghan’s Joker was intriguing, but he didn’t give off the same unsettling feeling that Ledger’s version so easily radiated. Ledger’s Joker was unpredictable in every way and was more realistic and psychopathic than previous versions, particularly Jack Nicholson’s in the Tim Burton film. bat Man, which leaned more towards a comic and exaggerated style. Ledger’s performance of Joker has set the bar very high for subsequent versions (just take a look at Jared Leto’s Joker in the DC Extended Universe), and while that doesn’t mean Keoghan’s won’t be great or can’t evoke fear in public, he probably won’t be able to beat Ledger’s Joker.

Will Keoghan’s Joker Return in The Batman 2?

The Joker taunt at the end of the Batman makes it easy enough for him to return in a sequel, but the problem is that the future of the batman 2 it’s not very clear. the batman 2 was announced in April during Warner Bros.’s CinemaCon panel, but since then, the studio has gone through major changes with a massive merger that paved the way for Warner Bros. Discovery, and that led to a lot of changes in the DCEU and other DC branches. the Batman intended to be the start of a new trilogy of films and a universe with spinoffs like The Penguinbut there were no further updates on the development of the batman 2although it is highly likely that Barry Keoghan will return as the Joker.