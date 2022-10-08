BGS 2022 brings exclusive games, new Pixel 7 and Xiaomi 12T lines and more | TC plant

It’s time for you to check out everything that happened in the technology universe in another edition of Duty TC. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read or want to have a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to be well informed. In this week’s edition we have many releases: Moto Watch 100 in Brazil, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch line, Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro, in addition to Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. Also, let’s mention that the dynamic island app for Android has already broken download records, while Apple intends to change the construction of its devices in the future. Finally, there are rumors about Samsung’s under-display front camera technology and a rundown of the main attractions of the BGS 2022. Welcome to TC Duty. Scroll down the page and see the highlights of the week!

















Motorola Moto Watch 100 launched in Brazil





The Motorola Moto Watch 100 was officially launched in Brazil. The smart watch has a circular shape, sober design and reaches the national market to compete with options from Samsung and other brands. Starting with the construction, we are talking about a watch that has an aluminum housing, while its bracelets are made of silicone. The LCD display is 1.3 inches, and the device connects to the smartphone using Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, the Moto Watch 100 has a heart rate sensor, and it even allows you to measure blood oxygen levels and can also monitor sleep quality. Other highlights include: tracking of 26 physical activities, 5ATM waterproof certification, native GPS for those who need to walk and don’t want to take their smartphone and battery that promises two weeks of autonomy. According to Motorola, the Moto Watch 100 goes on sale on October 10th in black and silver, and its official price is R$999.

Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro and Band 7 Pro are officially launched





In an event held this week, the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro were finally made official in the global market. They have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, which has a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The 12T’s processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra, while the 12T Pro comes out of the box with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The front camera of both is 20 MP, but the 12T has a 108 MP main rear sensor, while the 12T Pro has 200 MP. In addition, they share an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. In the battery field we have the same 5,000 mAh with 120W fast charging in both, in addition to Android 12 running under MIUI 13. The Xiaomi 12T with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs 600 euros (~R$3,000). The 12T Pro is sold with the same configuration of RAM and memory for 750 euros, something around R$3,800. Now, let’s talk about the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro, as it has also made its debut in the global market. The bracelet has a rectangular design and a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen that supports Always On Display mode. In addition, we have aluminum construction and interchangeable silicone wristbands, and in the healthcare field there is support for 117 exercises with 14 having automatic detection. The bracelet also has a heart rate reader, monitors sleep and measures blood oxygen levels. Complete the set, the GPS, the 5ATM waterproof certification and the autonomy of up to 12 days. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is being sold for 100 euros, the equivalent of R$511.

Dynamic island app on Android breaks download record





The dynamicSpot app – known for bringing the dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro to Android – recently passed the incredible 1 million downloads mark on the Play Store, indicating that users of the rival iOS system have taken an interest in the novelty launched by the Cupertino giant with its new line of cell phones. As much as the feature has become a joke among some Android users, a lot of people liked Apple’s novelty and this is clear when looking for apps that offer something similar. For now, the dynamic island has not yet been officially launched on Android, but rumors indicate that Xiaomi and realme are fighting to see who delivers the novelty first.

Apple may use titanium alloy in its devices





New rumors indicate that the Cupertino company may abandon the use of aluminum in the construction of its devices. According to a patent registered by Apple, the material must be replaced by titanium alloy, something that can greatly increase the resistance of the devices against scratches, scratches and drops. In addition, as Apple has already used titanium alloy in the adventurous Apple Watch Ultra, it is not too difficult for the company to adapt the material to iPhones, iPads, Macs and other products in its catalog. For now, no rumors yet clarify when this change can be made. Therefore, everything indicates that there are chances that the iPhone 15 will still have the aluminum and glass “sandwich”.

Samsung plans evolution to under-screen camera on Galaxy Z Fold 6





Rumors indicate that Samsung is not satisfied with the latest generation of camera under the screen used in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As much as the technology has improved in many aspects, the Korean believes that it is possible to do even more beautiful in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , which is not expected to be released until 2024. For this, the company must replace the yellow polyimide plastic film that it uses in the OLED screens of its foldable smartphones. The intention is that this material gives way to a transparent component. This should make the area of ​​the display that sits under the photo sensor allow more light into the photo capture, as well as taking away the chromatic aberration that is currently corrected by software. For now, Samsung’s goal is still a long way off, as the company will need to overhaul much of its OLED panel manufacturing method.

Galaxy A54 may have new sensor for main camera





According to latest rumors, Samsung may end up making an unexpected change to the Galaxy A54’s main camera. That’s because the 64 MP sensor used in its predecessors must be replaced by a 50 MP one. That is, depending on the sensor chosen by Samsung, the final result of the photos can be the same or even better. In addition to this change in the main camera, the company also wants to remove the depth sensor, since it is possible to deliver good results using only the software. With this, the Galaxy A54 will only have three rear cameras, that is, we have here another indication that the smartphone will follow the design line that is becoming predominant at Samsung. Thus, the device can look like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and be launched without a camera module, but with the sensors loose in the upper back corner.

Google launches Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch line





Google finally launched the Pixel 7 line. The devices adopt the same design language and bring good construction. The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a rate of 90 Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro brings LTPO technology to its 6.7-inch display that still has Quad HD resolution and a rate of 120 Hz. Both have a Google Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security chip, 50 MP main camera and 12 MP wide-angle sensor. In the field of photography, the Pixel 7 Pro’s extra sensor is a 48 MP telephoto. To ensure good autonomy, the Pixel 7 has a 4,355 mAh battery and the 7 Pro goes to 5,000 mAh, both of which have 30W charging and native Android 13. The Pixel 7 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory costs 649 euros, something around R$3,320. The 7 Pro with the same configuration costs 899 euros, that is, R$ 4,600. The devices can now be pre-ordered in Europe and officially arrive on October 13th. Moving on to the Pixel Watch, Google decided to enter the smartwatch market by bringing a circular device with a 1.4-inch OLED screen and rotating crown on the side to control the interface. In addition, we have bracelets made of different materials, 5 ATM water resistance, heart rate reader, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring and monitoring of various physical activities. The device’s processor is an Exynos and it works with 32 GB of storage, while the battery guarantees autonomy of only 24 hours. Finally, there’s Wear OS 3.5 with Material You. Launched in the United States and Europe, the Pixel Watch costs $349 in the Bluetooth with WiFi version. That is, 1,820 reais. The version with 4G connection will be sold for US$399, something around R$2,075 in direct conversion.

Google sold less than 30 million in the last 6 years





According to figures from IDC, the Google Pixel line has sold only 27.6 million devices since 2016. This indicates that the performance recorded by Google in six years is equivalent to 10% of Samsung’s total smartphone production in the year 2021. To give you an idea, the South Korean sold 300 million devices last year. IDC indicates that this poor performance is due to the low availability of the devices. In other words, Google sells little because it only takes its smartphones to a few markets, such as the United States and Europe, something that frustrates many Brazilians. In addition, the Pixel line is more consumed by Android enthusiasts, since their prices are not that attractive. Anyway, the research also found that the fidelity index of the Pixel line is very good.

Opening of BGS 2022 and main news



