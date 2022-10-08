BGS 22: Dell announces Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop with new chassis and NVIDIA GPUs

Dell presented this Friday (7th) the Alienware Aurora R15, its new gaming desktop with state-of-the-art hardware displayed at the brand’s booth during the Brasil Game Show (BGS) 2022, the 13th edition of the largest technology conference in Latin America. . TudoCelular was present at the event to bring product information.

Aurora R15 is the first domestically produced Alienware desktop from Dell. The PC will be produced in Hortolândia, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, guaranteeing even more advantages to Brazilian players, such as greater availability and more attractive prices. The case is unique to this model and brings a futuristic look with optimized cooling.