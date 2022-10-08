Blizzard apologizes for the release of Overwatch 2; cell system will be removed

Facebook

Blizzard apologized for the difficult release of overwatch 2 and ended a policy that requires all players to have a phone number linked to their Battle.net account to access the game.

In a post on the Blizzard forums (via VGC), the overwatch addressed the various issues users are facing since the free game’s release and outlined its plans to fix them.

“While millions of people are enjoying the game, the release did not meet their or our expectations,” the company said. “First, we want to apologize to our players. We expected the release of overwatch 2 be quiet. We want a higher standard and are working hard to resolve the issues you are facing.”

Blizzard’s controversial two-factor authentication system, SMS Protect, which prevents users on prepaid plans from playing the game, will be removed for “most existing gamers from overwatch” via an update that is expected to be released on October 7. “Any Overwatch player with a connected Battle.net account, which includes all players who have played since June 9, 2021, will not need to provide a phone number to play,” Blizzard said. “We remain committed to combating disruptive behavior in overwatch 2 – accounts that were not connected to Battle.net, as well as new accounts, will still have to meet SMS Protect requirements,” he added.

Blizzard said it is working on patches to improve stability and increase login reliability. While some issues have been resolved, there is more work to be done, so players should continue to expect to see queues and disconnections in the short term.

The studio also addressed reports of players whose in-game inventory was partially or fully reset after the sequel’s release. Blizzard said that the cause of this in about half of the reported cases is that players have not yet completed the account merging process, which allows them to carry in-game progression and cosmetics for overwatch 2.

“In the other half of the reported cases for this issue, things are taking longer than expected for items from the original Overwatch to transfer and populate in Overwatch 2,” he said. “In all cases, no player data was erased or lost. We have a client-side fix for this that can’t be deployed until next week, so we’re exploring server-side fixes and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”