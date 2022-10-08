Botafogo is on the verge of equaling his best campaign as a visitor in the history of the Brasileirão in consecutive points

O Botafogo is just one spot away from matching its best visitor campaign in the history of Brazilian championship in the running points. The survey is from the “Fogostats” profile.

To date, Glorioso’s best performance away from home was in 2020, when he scored 25 points in 19 games. In the current edition, Fogão has already scored 24 points in 15 matches.

The record can be reached as early as this Sunday, when Botafogo will face Sao Paulo, in Morumbi, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão-2022. With a tie, the Fogão equals its best mark. If they win, the 2022 team will go down in history.

As a visitor, Botafogo is only behind in the Brazilian Championship this year for the leader palm trees, who is undefeated and has 33 points. O Atlético-MG also has the same 24 points as Glorioso, but one less victory.

After the game with São Paulo this Sunday, Botafogo will still play as a visitor against Fluminense (23rd, at Maracanã), Atlético-MG (11/7, at Mineirão) and Atletico-PR (11/13, at Arena da Baixada).