Boutique Hotel in Mendoza! Flights plus accommodation in Villaggio from R$ 3,364 per person

For those who love to enjoy the charm of Mendoza, the capital of Argentine wines, the Villaggio Boutique Hotel There are travel packages with flights plus accommodation from R$ 6,728 per couple, that is, R$ 3,364 per person, in double accommodation and breakfast included.

To complete, the installment is up to 12 installments (or up to 6 installments without interest) and, if you prefer, on the website it is also possible to book just the stay, without the airline tickets.

The offer forms part of Pre-Black Fridaya Zarpo promotion that anticipates the best prices for the month of November and offers up to 40% OFF on accommodation with even greater discounts for package bookings. Check out all the participants of the promo here and read more details about the hotel in Mendoza below.

Villaggio Boutique Hotel

Situated less than 500 meters from Plaza Independencia and about 2 km from Parque San Martín, the Villaggio Boutique Hotel has a privileged location in the heart of Mendoza, considered the Argentine capital of wines.

The accommodation has breakfast included in the rate, served buffet style in its restaurant. Guests can still enjoy drinks, such as drinks, wines and coffees at the Salotto Bar.

On the leisure list, it is worth relaxing in the outdoor swimming pool, which has sun loungers and bar service, in the dry and wet saunas, in the jacuzzi or in the SPA, dedicated to well-being. To ensure the care of the body, there is also a gym always available.

Rest takes place in the Classic apartment, equipped with cable TV, air conditioning, minibar and hairdryer. The published prices are for this category of accommodation, with capacity for two adults and a baby up to 2 years old, plus flights.

To add flights for the child, it is necessary to click on “Change flights” after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated, with no change in the value of the hosting. To choose another occupancy option, book via the resort’s page on Zarpo.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!