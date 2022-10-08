Brazil scores 3-1 in Belgium and advances to the knockout stage at the Volleyball World Cup – 10/08/2022

The women’s volleyball team beat Belgium, by 3 sets to 1, on Saturday afternoon (8). The victory of the team led by José Roberto Guimarães guarantees 100% of use one round from the end of the second phase and classification for the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The turnaround partials were 26/28, 25/17, 25/11 and 25/16.

Previously, the team had already beaten Italy (3-2), Puerto Rico (3-0) and Holland (3-0) in the second phase. Also overcome Belgium, now it’s knockout. Brazil is waiting for an opponent and date for the quarter-final game, but the scenario that is outlined now is to face Japan in the knockout match.

Tainara and Gabi were the main individual highlights of Brazil in terms of scoring in Rotterdam, with 22 and 20 points, respectively. The Belgian Herbots, despite the defeat, also had a high level performance and scored 20 points. The Brazilian team shone in the fundamentals of attack, with 69 hits, and blocking, with 11.

Brazil suffers in the 1st set

Belgium dominated the 1st set from the first moves and even opened a three-point advantage. Brazil reacted within the set, had four points ahead because of a wrong attack by Britt Herbots, but was soon passed by the volume of play of the Europeans. Due to a service error, Belgium had three set points, but Brazil didn’t let it go and extended the decision to 28 x 26. Despite the reaction, the opponents won the first set with a good performance from Herbots.

2nd set was reaction

Despite the high number of errors, the second half was all in favor of Brazil. The most that Belgium managed was a 9 x 9 at the beginning, but then it became a ball. The Brazilians came to open 22 x 12 with good defenses in the attacks of Herbots and Gabi, Carol, Macris and Tainara playing at a high level. With a serve out of the Belgians, Brazil won by 25 x 17 and tied the match.

High level maintained

The Brazilian team maintained its top performance at the beginning of the third set. With a spectacular serve from Tainara and other reliable plays, such as two cuts by Carol Gattaz on consecutive occasions, Belgium took a long time to enter the game and even got beaten 12 x 2, when they asked for time. However, Belgium only managed to reach the double digits when Brazil was already close to defining the game. It was an attack by Lorena that closed the turn at 25 x 11.

decision and victory

The fourth set marked the Brazilian victory in a more balanced way than the previous one, but still dominated from start to finish. Brazil came to open 8 x 2 when Gabi received a good ball from Macris and sent it with force and maintained sovereignty in the sequence of the match. Gabi, by the way, had one of the most outstanding individual performances in the game. In the end, Kisy secured the set at 25-16 and the turn in Holland.