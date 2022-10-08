Brussels bomb survivor opts for euthanasia after depression

A survivor of the Brussels airport terrorist attack in 2016 opted for euthanasia after six years of psychological suffering. Shanti De Corte, 23, was diagnosed with severe depression and had constant episodes of panic attacks.

The terrorist attack on Brussels airport left more than 30 dead and 300 injured. When the first bomb went off, Shanti was in the airport departure lounge with school friends before a trip to Italy.

Two more explosions were detonated. Shanti, 17 years old at the time, managed to flee the scene unharmed.

She attended a psychiatric hospital for rehabilitation and also took antidepressants. In an interview with the Belgian channel VRT, Shanti’s mother, Marielle, said that she attempted suicide on two occasions, in 2018 and 2020.

In early 2022, Shanti opted for euthanasia claiming “unbearable psychiatric suffering”. O procedure is legal in Belgium.

“That day really broke her, she never felt safe after that,” Marielle said. “She didn’t want to go anywhere other people were out of fear. She also had frequent panic attacks and never got rid of it.”

She died on May 7 after evaluation psychiatric.

On social media, Shanti spoke openly about mental health. In one post, quoted by The Mirror newspaper, she wrote: “I get up to 11 antidepressants a day. I couldn’t live without it. With all the meds I take, I feel like a ghost that doesn’t feel anything anymore.”

“Maybe there were other solutions besides drugs,” he added.

Belgium authorizes euthanasia for people who are in “a medically futile condition of constant and unbearable physical or mental suffering that cannot be alleviated, resulting from a serious and incurable disorder caused by illness or accident”.