“Called Rueda crying and…”; Sock of R$ 20 million gives ‘soup’ and Santos plans operation for the 1st reinforcement of 2023

Planning for Peixe remains in the hands of president Andres Rueda, who has not yet defined the name of the new football executive

In a complicated phase in the Brazilian Championship, in which it is closer to the Z-4 ​​than the classification zone for Libertadores, the saints also bitter difficulties in the market. Despite announcing 4 reinforcements in the last window, Peixe got some “no’s” that postponed negotiations with President Andres Rueda himself.

Names like right-back Lucas Blondel, from Tigre, and midfielder Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán, both from Argentina. According to colleague Lucas Musetti, sectorist of Santos in the UOL Sport, the leaders of alvinegro intend to resume contacts to bring the duo in December, when the window reopens.

Even before bringing in Gabriel Carabajal, who played for Argentino Juniors, Cristaldo was Rueda’s plan A. The preference for the Huracán midfielder makes sense when planning the squad, even if there is still no football director at CT Rei Pelé. Newton Drummond asked for the cap two months ago and, until now, Rueda himself has centralized the functions of executive and president.

The midfielder is the highlight of the Argentine Championship and was already worth R$ 20 million in the last transfer window when Peixe insisted on bringing him, but he stopped in the hermanos’ demands. Cristaldo even called Rueda crying because of the disagreement with Santos.