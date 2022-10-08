“Can you give the…”; Sevilla is “crazy” for Gabigol and Spanish newspapers claim that Sampaoli’s club can make it easier for an Argentine to go to CRF

Flamengo’s board is already targeting the 2023 season and, because of that, is monitoring the market in search of reinforcements.

Flamengo is in the final of Brazil’s Cup and America’s Liberators, in the Brazilian Championship the team occupies the fifth place with 49 points, 17 of the leader. The objective of the Rubro-Negra team is to remain in the fight at the top of the table of the Brazilianeven if there is no clear chance of winning the title.

Despite the dispute in the finals, the board of Dearest is mapping the ball market in search of reinforcements for the next season. However, it has received harassment of clubs by first-team players. The summit has no intention of selling any athlete, even with a proposal to European club.

This is because the newspaper Let’s go MiSevilla ensures that the seville is really confident in having gabigol and could even facilitate the sale of Montiel to Flamengo in order to convince Rubro-Negro to sell Gabriel Barbosa. The Spanish club does not have space for foreign athletes because of the visa in Spain, that is, it would need to release someone and Montiel is quoted. Sevilla want to pay Flamengo BRL 122 million of reais to hire Gabigol.

“Everything can converge so that the transfer is made in the winter market, as the Brazilian club became interested in Montiel this summer, so it could negotiate his departure for a price similar to his arrival (10 million), linked to the arrival of the striker, and leaving the place of extra-community free”; said an excerpt from the report