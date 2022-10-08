Casagrande: Abel has to be the next coach of the national team – 10/07/2022 – Walter Casagrande Jr.

If I were from the CBF, I would act quickly and close with Abel Ferreira to be the coach of the Brazilian team after Tite left.

There is no coach in Brazil with a better job than his.

For Palmeiras, he will complete all the most important titles on the continent. He is rude at times, but he also has the humility to admit when he makes a mistake, which is very rare here.

Does Abel have above-average players who make the difference and who can decide a game at any time?

Yes he has.

Of course, the player who most decides the match is the one who scores the winning goal, but in a team there are also several ways to make a difference.

Palmeiras have the goalkeeper Weverton, who is spectacular, safe and with great positioning – and, therefore, he jumps little. He is very fast and has a quality and quick ball out. Often, it’s his launch that sets up the counterattack and ends up in a goal.

At the back, there’s Gustavo Gómez, who is one of the three best defenders on our continent and a respected leader. He saves goals in his own area and decides several games with headers.

From middle to front, there are several players deciding, each with their own characteristics.

Danilo steals the ball and leaves for the game.

Scarpa and Raphael Veiga are super creative, play well, have intensity, are great on set pieces and hit very well from long distance.

In front, there’s Rony, who is a hard-working player, with great muscular strength and a lot of speed.

And, when we think that all the cards are already on the table, Abel invents Mayke in front of Marcos Rocha doing a wing double on the right. In addition to reinforcing that side, which is sometimes vulnerable, Mayke starts scoring goals, and this shows that the coach, with the squad in his hands, knows perfectly how to get the best out of each player and how to surprise in positions.

The most talented and aggressive in attack is Dudu. Maximum idol of the crowd, he had his most evident importance after he returned to Palmeiras.

He is playing too much and should have had a chance in the selection, just like Veiga and Scarpa.

Verdão’s leadership comes from afar, having lost only twice in the championship, and at home.

I don’t see a chance for the teams that are behind.

With the rout over Coritiba, it opens a difference of 12 points for Internacional, which is the second place this time.

Abel knew very well how to handle the pressure for Endrick’s debut.

Correctly, he waited for a home game, in front of his fans, who love the boy, to let him play his first game in the pros.

I hope those who were pushing the envelope realized that playing among professionals only at 16 is not easy.

Endrick is spectacular and makes a difference even in categories bigger than his own, like the under-20, for example.

But well-rounded, super-experienced players who know the shortcuts of the field and are used to scoring great strikers who play in Brazil, like Gabriel Barbosa, Pedro, Cano, Hulk, Róger Guedes, Yuri Alberto, Calleri, Luciano, among many others, still haven’t fear a boy.

I liked seeing him on the pitch looking sideways, eager, eager to score a goal.

He had his chance, but naturally anxiety got in the way.

He was so anxious to score a goal that, in a well-armed counterattack by him, he went from midfield to the area.

It was him with the ball, a defender from Coritiba and three more forwards from Palmeiras inside the area alone, but Endrick tried to score because everyone expected that from him.

In the emotional interview he gave after the game, Endrick showed his whole scared boy side.

He remembered his grandfather, who died a short time ago and dreamed of seeing him play with the Verdão shirt on the professional team.

You can’t burn a talent like that out of the vanity of wanting to say: “Didn’t I say he should play?”.