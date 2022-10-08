Casimiro counters ‘nerdola’ who questioned Textor for Erison’s departure from Botafogo: ‘Tiquinho is much better. This is the truth’

O Botafogo was right to negotiate erison for the Estoril Praia? Well, despite being much questioned, we know that this discussion is already a page turned in the day to day of alvinegro fans. However, it is always interesting to come across the same “outside the bubble” debate. This point was raised during the live from the sports commentator Casimiro Miguelat Twitchin the morning of this Friday (7/10).

Casimiro read the opinion of one of the “nerdolas”, as his subscribers (subscribers), which highlighted the decision to John Textormajority shareholder of SAF Botafogo, to loan the striker, Glorioso’s top scorer in the 2022 season, to the Portuguese club.

– Billionaire doesn’t think like a fan. John Textor took Botafogo’s top scorer to another team of his in Europe – commented.

Before expressing what you think, the streamera declared fan of the Vascocorrected the spectator saying that the Estoril is not part of Eagle Holding, Textor multi-club group. Afterwards, he stated that Tiquinho Soareshired in August, is “much better” than Erison.

– No more or less. He didn’t take it out for his team in Europe. Went to another team nothing to do. He hired a better, much better one. Much better, okay? It’s not a little better, see? Tiquinho is much better. And he’s on loan, there’s a clause. Anyway, I didn’t understand the Erison thing either, but he brought in a better guy. the truth is this – assessed Casimiro (⏯️ see video at the end of the article).

Options a Tiquinho in the cast of the Fogão

Erison was loaned to Estoril Praia until June 2023. In addition to Tiquinho, for the position of center forward in the professional squad, Botafogo has Matheus Nascimento and Junior Santoswhich can also perform the function. Daniel Cruz and janderson are options in team B.