Cavani reveals he sought therapy after Barcelona’s historic comeback against PSG | international football

The historic defeat of Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona, ​​6-1, in the round of 16 of the Champions League 2016/2017 turned a certain trauma for Edinson Cavani. In an interview with the website “Relevo”, the Uruguayan striker, currently at Valencia, said that it was from that moment onwards that he wanted to resort to therapy.

1 of 1 Cavani goal PSG v Barcelona — Photo: Reuters Cavani goal PSG v Barcelona – Photo: Reuters

– The first time I sought therapy was after Barcelona’s comeback against PSG. It affected me a lot and there are things that burden you. In five minutes everything changed. It’s such a big blow that you can’t control it and that, even though it’s just football, it messes with people… symptoms of anxiety, cold sweat, I felt dizzy when I fell asleep, I was already afraid to sleep – said Cavani.

At the time, PSG went into the second game with a 4-0 lead. Barcelona managed to turn the aggregate score around with the rout at Camp Nou and eliminated the French team, whose only goal in the return leg was scored precisely by Cavani.

– I thought, ‘Do I have a headache?’ I went to the PSG doctor, which I love, and he told me: ‘what is happening to you is happening to a lot of people in different areas’. I realized that I was not a superhero – admitted the player.