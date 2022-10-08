CBF sees Dorival with ‘Tite profile’, but is in no hurry for a new coach

Dorival Júnior is the coach with a profile closest to that of Tite, according to the CBF. The Flamengo coach is pointed out as the most “interesting” among the names on the table, especially if he is Libertadores champion on the 29th, against Athletico-PR, in Guayaquil. However, the entity is considering opening the year 2023 without a hired successor, as there is no rush for a definition.

Dorival’s name was one of those confirmed on the radar by the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, alongside Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras) and Fernando Diniz (Fluminense), in addition to “another ten”.

Behind the scenes, the statement was seen as a formality, as it would not be possible to rule out rising names. Of this trio, Dorival would be the one that would most please the entity due to its characteristics, as Diniz is still looking for his first title and Abel would have to break a CBF paradigm of being a foreigner in the Brazilian team. There was, however, no contact with any of them.

The red-black technical commission knows that Dorival’s name is spoken behind the scenes at CBF, but does not pay attention to the Brazilian team and focuses its focus on seeking the titles of the Copa do Brasil (final against Corinthians) and Libertadores. There is awareness of the dependence on results and, naturally, the titles would increase the strength of the coach, to also have the approval of other people.