Children’s Day is celebrated in the programming of Canals Globo

Children’s Day is celebrated next Wednesday, the 12th, and a special schedule, with shows, movies, special attractions, will bring fun for the whole family on the channels and digital platforms of the Globe from this weekend. Check out what’s to come.

TV GLOBO

This Saturday night, the 8th, will be full of music with hits that marked the childhood of different generations, in a special edition of ‘Altas Horas’. Among the guests are: Simony and Pericles, singing together “Superfantástico”; actress Fabiana Karla and her daughter Laura Simões, who cheers up the audience with “Lua de Cristal”; the funk group Os Hawaianos with their hit “Desenrola, Bate, Joga de Ladinho”; Thierry, who sings “O Sol”; Baby do Brasil, with “Lindo Balão Azul”; Patrícia Marx, ex-Trem da Alegria, remembering “It’s Chocolate”; Salgadinho, who sings “Fico Assim Sem Você”, and Fernanda Abreu, with “Sítio do Pipa-Pau Amarelo”, by Gilberto Gil. Cirque du Soleil artists participate in the attraction for a small presentation of the show “Bazzar”, on show in São Paulo until November and which will be in Rio de Janeiro in December. ‘Altas Horas’ is presented and directed by Serginho Groisman, directed by Adriano Ricco and airs on Saturdays after ‘Pantanal’.

On Sunday, the fun is on account of the special ‘Ivete e os Mascarados’. The main elements of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ return to enchant and enliven Children’s Day with a great musical show designed for the whole family. Under the command of Ivete Sangalo, the masked people return to the stage of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ with their costumes and sing alongside the presenter. In addition, Sidney Magal and the winner of the 1st season, Priscilla Alcântara, return for unprecedented performances. Veveta also receives special guests, such as the singer Sandy and the band Melim. Hits like ‘Sorte Grande’, ‘A Lua que Te Dei’, ‘When the Rain Passes’ and ‘Tempo de Alegria’ are on the special. ‘Ivete e os Mascarados’ is a special ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ and a co-production of TV Globo and Endemol Shine Brasil, with artistic supervision by Adriano Ricco (TV Globo) and direction by Marcelo Amiky (Endemol Shine Brasil). The attraction airs after ‘Maximum Temperature’.

Also on Sunday, ‘Esporte Espetacular’ shows the first episode of three of the series ‘EE das Crianças’. Reporter Karin Duarte will tell the story of three prodigy athletes, who lead the life of a professional athlete. The program will show the routine, with trips to compete and teams behind Arthur Vilar, multi-champion of surfing and pupil of Olympic champion Italo Ferreira; Alice Matos, who, at age 11, is the youngest female motorcycle racer in Brazil; and Manu Ramos, two-time Brazilian top 7 world champion in BMX cycling at just 8 years old. The first episode focuses on the trajectory of Arthur, the new promise of national surfing that comes from Paraíba.

In the film sessions, TV Globo prepared a program with several titles to make the kids happy. On Monday, the 10th, ‘Afternoon Session’ brings ‘Nanny McPhee and the Magic Lessons’ about a young mother who struggles to raise her children while taking care of her farm, while her husband is at war, with Emma Thompson , Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rhys Ifans and Ralph Fiennes in the cast. At night, ‘Hot Screen’ shows the 2019 version of Disney’s classic ‘The Lion King’. In the story directed by Jon Favreau, after the murder of his father, a young lion prince runs away from his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. On Tuesday, the 11th, ‘Afternoon Session’ shows ‘Max: The Hero Dog’. In the movie by Boaz Yakin, the dog Max serves alongside soldier Kyle. When the owner dies, he bonds with the soldier’s brother, and together they try to unravel the soldier’s death. In the cast, names like Thomas Haden Church, Lauren Graham, Robbie Amell and Luke Kleintank. And on Wednesday, Children’s Day, ‘The Smurfs’ invade the ‘Afternoon Session’. In the feature released in 2011, when Gargamel discovers the Enchanted Village, the Smurfs start an escape to save themselves and enter a portal that transports them to New York. Hank Azaria, Katy Perry, Jonathan Winters and Neil Patrick Harris make up the cast of the Raja Gosnell film.

Also on Wednesday, the 12th, the ‘Encontro com Patrícia Poeta’ shows another edition of the painting ‘Encontro com as Letrinhas’ with the twins Helena and Eduarda, creators of the reading incentive project: Pretinhas Leitoras. In the wake of the date, they reflect on the importance of play for children and the benefits of practice among the little ones, such as advancement in learning and sociability. Also on the program, reporter Thiago Simpatia shows some old-fashioned games such as flying a kite, button football, marbles and rolimã cars, which survive on the streets of the outskirts of São Paulo.

GLOOB

At Gloob, there’s fun throughout Wednesday, the 12th, with marathons, movies and the episode commemorating the tenth anniversary of DPA on television. Already on YouTube, there is the exhibition of the unprecedented special DPA – De Volta Ao Clubinho, at 10 am, on the Mundo Gloob channel, which brings together for the first time all the detectives who have already worn the famous capes. In a meeting of generations, the actors Cauê Campos, Letícia Pedro, Caio Manhente, Anderson Lima, Letícia Braga, Pedro Motta, Samuel Minervino, Nathália Costa and Stéfano Agostini stroll through the sets, show curiosities and recall striking scenes from the favorite program of the little ones alongside the other actors in the series.

On TV, the day starts with a marathon of the fourth season of Bugados, at 7 am, followed by Alvinnn!!! And The Chipmunks at 9 am. Then there are the films Miraculous World: Shanghai, at 11 am, and Miraculous World: NYC, at 12 pm. The Blue Building Detectives arrive at 1 pm, with a marathon of the 16th season episodes and then, at 5 pm, the channel airs the special episode celebrating the tenth anniversary of the program, in which the Blue Building will stop at the bottom of the sea! From 6:30 pm until late at night, little ones follow the electrifying adventures of Miraculous – Ladybug Adventures, with a season 4 marathon.

GIGA GLOOB

In children’s month, Giga Gloob offers the little ones an unprecedented super-production of the most beloved group in Brazil, the series ‘Vamos Brincar Com a Turma da Mônica’, the first 3D animation by Maurício de Souza Produções and which features the characters in preschool age, just four years old. Mônica, Cebolinha, Magali, Cascão and Milena will interact in the most diverse types of games, with the right to lots of music and a special participation of the Samsão rabbit. Another exclusive launch is the game ‘Giga Vila’, which promotes fun, helping to develop logic, creativity and attention. In it, the kids will get to know the village of Gigas and their respective houses with special interactions. In addition to all the novelties in the catalogue, Giga Gloob has also prepared a special promotion, with a 28% discount when joining the annual subscription plan. Membership can be made until 10/16, and the platform also offers the possibility of paying in 12 installments, with the monthly value starting at R$ 5.90.