Christian Bale talks about his first date with David O. Russell! Check out!

Actor Christian Bale shared his very awkward first encounter with Amsterdam director David O. Russell. In this sense, with a cast of very talented actors, Amsterdam tells the story of 3 friends who are accused of murder and discover one of the greatest conspiracies in American history. In that perspective, the film has stars such as Bale, Burt, and also includes main performances by Margot Robbie and John David Washington, from The Wolf of Wall Street, best known for starring in Christopher Nolan’s “Principle”.

However, although it was not released to the public, the initial reviews the film received were much more negative than positive. Most of the criticisms that were made of the film are linked to the idea that the plot of the film is extremely random. Thus, in the first trailer for Amsterdam, the audience is given such a crazy tone of the film, as well as impressive nuances of the list of supporting stars of the plot. In fact, in addition to the star Bale, Robbie and Washington, Amsterdam also features performances by Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and Robert De Niro. .

However, it is important to note that this feature film is the first made by Russell since Jpy, released in 2015. In addition, the director was also strongly known for American Hustle , Silver Linings Playbook , The Fighter and Three Kings, by 1999, starring George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Ice Cube. So, in an interview that was given to GQ, Bale talked a little about his work and his relationship with Amsterdam director David O. Russell. In the conversation, he reveals that the two had a somewhat atypical first date. He explains that when he went to audition for Three Kings, after feeling that Russell wasn’t paying attention to his audition performance, he decided to confront him. Then Russell applauded the actor with a reference to a specific Home Alone scene. See Bale’s comment on what happened:

“I auditioned for [Three Kings] where he didn’t even want me in the room. And I kind of insulted him. He knew who he wanted to cast in the role. But I think he was just being polite and seeing other people. So he was busy working on a script or whatever, letting the casting director run the show. So I sat there like, ‘Oh, don’t you have anything to say? thing, you will not say anything? And then he kind of looked at me, and there was a little bit of fire in his eyes, and he said to me, ‘Alright, you know how I want you to do this? Remember Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone?’ And he claps his hands to his face, does this big look, and says, ‘That’s the feeling. I want to get that feeling of this reading now.”