Claro tv+ arrives at Smart TV Samsung, see how to access

Now Claro tv+ is also available on Samsung smart televisions. Since Friday, 07, the operator’s customers can enjoy this novelty. The disclosure was made by Claro to its customers through notifications through the Minha Claro Residencial application.

This update makes life easier for customers who already have a Samsung smart TV, but who previously could not have direct access to Claro tv+ from their own TV. Access is common to other apps, there are no differences

How to find, download and log in Claro tv+ app on Samsung Smart TV

The first step is to go to the television app store. Just go to the main menu and move the arrow through the options until you reach the app store.

Subsequently, the Claro tv+ application may or may not be highlighted. If so, just click. If not, do the following: look for the search field and type the name “Claro tv+”. When you start typing just “Claro” some options will appear and among them will be the operator’s streaming.

Once in the app, a new page will appear describing what it is about and highlighting the “Install” button. Press it, wait for the installation, which will soon be the time to log in.

While installing, which is a quick process, look for your Claro tv+ login or your CPF and also have the password you registered with the operator. When you open the application, it will ask for your data to be able to log in, type everything and that’s it, you will already be using Claro tv+ on Samsung Smart TV.

More about streaming

Claro tv+ is also available on LG televisions and on the Android TV system. To subscribe to this service, just contact the operator that offers the possibility of joining all your contracts with Claro, plus other streamings, in a single invoice, facilitating the payment of these entertainment and communication products.