Claro TV+ finally launches IPTV app for Samsung smart TVs – Tecnoblog

THE clear has been venturing into the IPTV market since 2021 with the launch of Claro Box, and it took a while to bring the streaming experience to televisions. After launching apps from Of course TV+ for LG and Android TV screens, the operator has finally made an application available for LG’s smart TVs. Samsung.

Claro TV+ app on a Samsung TV (Image: Lucas Braga / Tecnoblog)

Claro TV+ became available this Thursday (6th) in the app store of Samsung TVs with Tizen operating system. The app allows the customer to watch live channels and streaming on demand over the internet, without the need for a cable TV decoder or TV Box.

I briefly tested Claro TV+ on a Samsung TV manufactured in 2021, and it worked identically to the Android TV version. One of the positive points is the possibility of restarting live programs, useful for those who arrived late for the last chapter of the soap opera.

It is also possible to pause linear programming and watch programs or movies available from the extensive catalog of on-demand content. Changing channels is not as agile as on open or cable TV, but the application has a certain fluidity.

Claro TV+ arrives on Samsung TVs with the Tizen operating system (Image: Lucas Braga / Tecnoblog)

One of the advantages is the possibility to change channels using the remote control via the CH-/CH+ buttons, allowing zap like a conventional pay-TV. I confess that I was traumatized by DirecTV Go when it was launched, as a simple change of station involved navigating between different interfaces and buttons.

Claro TV+’s basic plan costs R$59.90 per month, includes 103 live channels and allows two simultaneous streams. It is possible to boost programming with a la carte channels, such as HBO, Telecine, Premiere or Combate — the contents are available both on the operator’s app and on the programmer’s dedicated ones, such as HBO Max or Globoplay.

Claro TV+ app also works for TV subscribers

The Claro TV+ app replaced Now, and all Claro pay TV customers can use the platform at no additional cost, anywhere, being able to watch live channels or content on demand over the internet.

This means that cable, satellite or Claro TV+ Box users can use the Claro TV+ app to replace additional points, which have a monthly charge and require decoder equipment.

In addition to smart TVs, the Claro TV+ app is also available for smartphones and tablets with Android or iOS/iPadOS, with the possibility of streaming content to a Chromecast. It is also possible to access the platform on the computer through the web browser.

Claro TV+ competitors

Claro is not alone in the linear TV market via streaming: